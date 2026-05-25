Motorists Can Get Car Insurance Discounts with Pass Plus Training

A practical training course to improve driving skills and road safety, with discounts available for local council residents and car insurance seekers

Motorists can secure discounts on their local council and cheaper car insurance after successfully completing Pass Plus training, a practical course aimed at improving driving skills and road safety.

Pass Plus is a training course for new and experienced drivers aiming to improve their skills and driving safely. Local councils may offer discounts on the course fees. Drivers can claim a car insurance discount by applying for their Pass Plus certificate, which can be used as proof of their improved driving skills. The training program consists of at least six hours and comprises six modules, with a focus on practical sessions.

Local councils covering certain areas in the UK may offer discounted Pass Plus courses. GOV. UK provides more detailed information about Pass Plus training and available discounts on the GOV. UK website





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Pass Plus Training Car Insurance Discounts Driving Courses UK Government Promotions

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