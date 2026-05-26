Motorway service station parking lot turns into chaos as BMW driver loses control

A dramatic incident occurred at the Cardiff Gate services on the M4 when a BMW lost control and smashed into an outdoor table and then a shop window. The driver, a 76-year-old woman, and two pedestrians were injured in the accident. The BMW then broke through the shop window and continued on the road before coming to a stop near the scene. The incident is currently under investigation, and police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

An eight-year-old boy and a 39-year-old man were run over by a BMW driver while having a picnic at a motorway service station on Monday.

The BMW, driven by a 76-year-old woman, crashed into an outdoor table at the Cardiff Gate services on the M4 before smashing into a shop at 11.45am on Monday. The incident happened when the BMW, travelling at a fast pace, entered the shop via the window, causing significant damage. Witnesses describe the scene as awful, with 15 people rushing to lift the car out of the shop.

Emergency services are on the scene and all three victims have been rushed to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Detectives have launched an investigation into the incident and are appealing for witnesses to come forward. The driver, woman, and the two pedestrians were all taken to hospital following the accident





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