Mount Sinai Launches Integrated Women's Health and Wellness Centre on Madison Avenue

Mount Sinai opened the Carolyn Rowan Center for Women's Health and Wellness, a 11,000‑square‑foot facility that unites dozens of specialties, on‑site diagnostics and a structured MyPath pathway programme to provide coordinated, life‑stage‑specific care and research for women in New York City.

Mount Sinai Health System announced the opening of a new centre dedicated to women's health and wellness on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. The Carolyn Rowan Center for Women's Health and Wellness occupies a modern 11,000‑square‑foot space at 1427 Madison Avenue and was made possible by a philanthropic donation from trustee Carolyn Rowan.

A ribbon‑cutting ceremony took place on Wednesday, May 27, marking the launch of a facility that integrates a wide range of clinical specialties under one roof in order to deliver coordinated, personalized care for women throughout their lives. The centre brings together experts in gynecology, obstetrics, menopause and perimenopause management, endocrinology, cardiology, behavioral health, orthopedics, sexual health, pelvic‑floor physical therapy, nutrition and gynecologic surgery.

On‑site diagnostic tools include bone‑density testing, body‑composition analysis and high‑resolution gynecologic ultrasound, allowing clinicians to assess and treat patients in a single visit rather than referring them across disparate locations. According to Joanne L Stone, a professor of obstetrics, gynecology and reproductive science at the Icahn School of Medicine, the new model addresses the common challenge women face of navigating multiple providers for interrelated symptoms.

By centralising multidisciplinary expertise, the centre aims to create a seamless experience that reduces fragmentation and improves health outcomes. A signature feature of the centre is its MyPath programme, a series of themed clinical pathways that guide patients through a structured series of visits, diagnostics and therapies aligned with the biological transitions of each life stage.

The first pathway, MyPath Balance 40+, targets women over forty and focuses on hormonal changes, cardiometabolic health, bone density, brain function, sleep quality and overall wellbeing. Future pathways will include MyPath Moms for prenatal and postpartum care, MyPath Surgical Journey for women undergoing gynecologic procedures, MyPath Vitality 60+ for senior health and MyPath Healthspan, which will address long‑term health optimisation. Patients may also enter the centre through individual specialty services, providing flexibility while still benefiting from the integrated approach.

The clinical strategy for the centre was developed by Dr Anna Barbieri, a board‑certified gynecologist and recognised menopause specialist, who serves as clinical strategy leader. Francesco Callipari, chief operating officer for the OB/GYN service line, has been appointed medical director to oversee clinical quality and multidisciplinary coordination.

In addition to patient care, the centre will function as a research hub led by Dr Leslee J Shaw, director of the Blavatnik Family Women's Health Research Institute. Ongoing studies will focus on sex‑specific biology and conditions that disproportionately affect women, such as cardiovascular disease, menopausal brain fog and osteoporosis, with the goal of rapidly translating scientific discoveries into clinical practice.

Carolyn Rowan, whose lifelong connection to Mount Sinai includes her own birth and the deliveries of her children at the hospital, expressed enthusiasm for the project, emphasizing that the centre will empower women to thrive at every stage of life. The opening of the Carolyn Rowan Center represents a significant step toward more holistic, evidence‑based women's health care in New York City and sets a benchmark for integrated health systems nationwide





NewsMedical / 🏆 19. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Women's Health Integrated Care Menopause Cardiometabolic Health Medical Research

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Loose Women star addresses 'horrific' health issue after hitting 'rock bottom'The former Loose Women star shared an update after battling a series of health issues over the years which not only affected her physically but also financially

Read more »

Loose Women star speaks out on 'horrific' health battle after death fearsThe former Loose Women star shared an update following a series of health battles over the years that have taken both a physical and financial toll

Read more »

Amber heat health alert issued for the South West by UKHSAThe UK Health Security Agency upgrades the heat health warning which is in place until Thursday.

Read more »

Wearable Devices Revolutionize Women's Health Research, Revealing New Insights into Menstrual and Hormonal ChangesA comprehensive review highlights how digital health tools like wearables and apps provide real-world data on menstrual health, offering new insights into cycle variability, hormonal influences, and potential for personalized interventions.

Read more »