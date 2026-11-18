New studies from Mount Sinai and the NCI reveal specific protein patterns in melanoma that predict immunotherapy success, offering tools to personalize treatment and overcome drug resistance in patients.

Researchers at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and the National Cancer Institute's Clinical Proteomic Tumor Analysis Consortium have identified specific protein patterns in skin melanoma that are linked to patient treatment responses after receiving combination immunotherapy. These findings, published on November 18, 2026, provide critical insights into why certain patients benefit from these therapies while others develop resistance or fail to respond initially. The studies aim to bridge the gap in understanding the biological mechanisms that determine therapeutic success or failure in advanced melanoma cases.

Protein Patterns Predicting Immunotherapy Success

A companion study published in Clinical Cancer Research links specific tumor protein patterns to patient outcomes following immunotherapy, particularly combination treatments involving two drugs that block separate signals restraining the immune response. The team retrospectively analyzed preserved tumor samples collected before treatment from 207 patients treated at 12 different institutions whose skin melanoma had spread. Of these patients, 164 received a combination of drugs targeting the immune checkpoints PD-1 and CTLA-4, while the remaining patients received PD-1 monotherapy. The researchers measured proteins, DNA, and RNA to identify three distinct protein patterns that correlated with survival outcomes.

Also read Steven Gerrard identifies secret weapon that helped Mauricio Pochettino land Manchester United job

One of these patterns was rich in immune activity, another in ribosomes which are structures cells use to make proteins, and a third in features of the tissue surrounding a tumor. The immune-rich group demonstrated the most favorable progression-free survival after combination therapy, meaning patients in this group tended to live longer without their cancer worsening. The two other groups had less favorable outcomes but differed significantly in their molecular features, suggesting that they may warrant different approaches in future treatment research. The validation group's survival analyses were specifically restricted to tumors sampled from the skin to ensure accuracy.

Comprehensive Molecular Map of Melanoma Biology

The second study, published in Cancer Discovery, provides a comprehensive molecular map of melanoma including protein fragments displayed for immune recognition and chemical modifications of proteins associated with immune suppression and patient survival. This study examined tumors from 183 patients, combining 13 types of molecular measurements including DNA, RNA, proteins, protein modifications, and molecules involved in metabolism. Some measurements were available only for selected tumors, but the integrated data offers a deeper view of the tumor and its immune environment. These findings help explain the biological differences between tumors with favorable and unfavorable outcomes after treatment.

Advertisement

Immune checkpoint inhibitors have transformed melanoma treatment by helping the immune system respond to cancer, yet 40 to 60 percent of patients either do not respond or eventually develop resistance to these therapies. By defining these biological differences, the research moves the field closer to identifying which patients are most likely to benefit from current treatments and where new therapeutic strategies are needed. The studies connect patterns linked to treatment outcomes with a more detailed view of the complex interactions within the tumor microenvironment and the immune system's role in fighting the disease.

Stakeholder Perspectives and Study Leadership

Pei Wang, PhD, Professor of Genetics and Genomic Sciences at the Icahn School of Medicine, serves as the lead contact corresponding author of the Cancer Discovery study and a co-corresponding author of the Clinical Cancer Research study. Shrabanti Chowdhury, PhD, Assistant Professor of Genetics and Genomic Sciences at the Icahn School of Medicine, is the study's lead first author. The collaborating principal investigators include Amanda Paulovich, MD, PhD, at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center; Tao Liu, PhD, at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory; Diwakar Davar, MD, at the University of Pittsburgh; and Marcin Cieslik, PhD, at the University of Michigan.

Dr. Pei Wang stated that the team wanted to understand what distinguishes melanomas with different outcomes after immunotherapy and what could be learned by looking more closely at their proteins. Dr. Davar emphasized that immune checkpoint inhibitors have transformed melanoma treatment, yet a significant portion of patients do not benefit or eventually develop resistance. He noted that by defining the biological differences between tumors with favorable and unfavorable outcomes, the study moves closer to identifying which patients are most likely to benefit and where new therapeutic strategies are needed.

Clinical Impact and Future Diagnostic Tools

Together, these findings could help researchers develop protein-based tests for future melanoma trials and identify proteins to investigate as potential treatment targets. The team developed a classifier, a tool that assigns tumors to the three identified groups based on their protein patterns. This classifier provides a starting point for a standardized protein-based test for further clinical research, potentially allowing for more personalized treatment plans. The ability to predict response to combination therapy could significantly improve patient outcomes by directing high-risk patients toward alternative or experimental therapies earlier in the treatment process.

Advertisement

The studies were accepted for coordinated publication in Clinical Cancer Research and Cancer Discovery, both journals of the American Association for Cancer Research. The DOI for the Clinical Cancer Research study is 10.1158/1078-0432.CCR-26-2295-ATR, and for the Cancer Discovery study, it is 10.1158/2159-8290.CD-26-0302. These publications examine melanoma from complementary angles to provide a holistic understanding of the disease. The research underscores the importance of molecular profiling in advancing oncology and highlights the collaborative effort between major institutions to improve cancer care standards globally.