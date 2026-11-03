Mount Sinai Secures Major NIH Grant to Advance MRI Techniques for Epilepsy Treatment

Researchers at Mount Sinai have received over three million dollars in NIH funding for a five-year study to improve diagnosis and treatment planning for drug-resistant epilepsy using advanced MRI methods.

Researchers affiliated with the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai have successfully secured a substantial grant exceeding three million dollars from the National Institutes of Health.

This significant funding supports a comprehensive five-year research initiative focused on developing and validating advanced magnetic resonance imaging techniques. The primary objective of this study is to enhance the diagnostic capabilities for patients suffering from drug-resistant epilepsy, a condition where seizures persist despite intensive pharmacological treatments. By leveraging novel MRI methods, the research team aims to achieve more precise localization of the specific brain regions that initiate seizures.

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Challenges In Locating Seizure Foci

This advancement is critical because standard MRI scans often fail to reveal clear abnormalities in the brain tissue of many epilepsy patients, leaving clinicians with limited options for surgical intervention or targeted therapy. The study will specifically investigate whether measurements of brain tissue stiffness and cerebral blood flow can serve as reliable biomarkers for identifying seizure foci.

These metrics may provide essential clues that are invisible to conventional imaging, thereby assisting doctors in determining whether surgery is a viable treatment option and planning the most effective care strategies for individuals whose quality of life is severely impacted by uncontrolled seizures. Epilepsy is a complex neurological disorder characterized by recurrent, unprovoked seizures. While antiepileptic medications successfully control symptoms for a majority of patients, a significant subset suffers from drug-resistant epilepsy.

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For these individuals, surgical removal of the seizure-generating brain tissue offers the best chance for seizure freedom or significant improvement. However, the success of such surgery hinges entirely on accurately identifying the precise anatomical location of the seizure onset zone. When standard imaging is inconclusive, surgical planning becomes highly challenging and risky. The Mount Sinai team plans to utilize two complementary advanced MRI approaches to address this gap.

Advanced MRI Techniques Under Investigation

The first technique is magnetic resonance elastography, which noninvasively measures mechanical properties such as tissue stiffness. The second involves advanced imaging sequences designed to quantify cerebral blood flow dynamics. Prior research by the team has demonstrated the utility of magnetic resonance elastography in studying brain tissue changes in early Alzheimer's disease, and they have also extensive experience with ultra-high-field MRI for epilepsy imaging. Interestingly, neurosurgeons have long observed during operations that epileptic tissue often feels firmer than surrounding healthy tissue.

This study seeks to translate that intraoperative tactile observation into a preoperative, noninvasive diagnostic tool. The clinical trial will enroll one hundred participants diagnosed with drug-resistant epilepsy, divided equally into two groups based on their standard MRI results. Fifty participants will have visible brain lesions on their scans, while the other fifty will have no visible abnormalities despite experiencing seizures.

Study Design And Participant Groups

Additionally, the study will include a control group of fifty healthy volunteers to establish baseline data for tissue properties and blood flow metrics. All participants will undergo advanced MRI examinations using high-field scanners, including the recently installed seventy-tesla clinical MRI scanner, which offers unprecedented resolution, as well as standard thirty-tesla systems. Researchers will also collect blood samples to analyze markers associated with gliosis, a reactive process involving glial cells that often accompanies brain injury or chronic disease.

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To validate the imaging findings, the team will compare their results with electroencephalography data, tissue specimens removed during subsequent surgeries, and long-term clinical outcomes. This multi-modal approach aims to rigorously assess the reliability of advanced MRI in pinpointing seizure-causing regions. Ultimately, the goal is to develop protocols that can be adapted for thirty-tesla scanners, ensuring that these cutting-edge diagnostic tools are accessible in routine clinical care settings worldwide, thereby improving the lives of millions of patients with epilepsy.