Moustafa Elbohy Convicted of Rape Under Hungerford Bridge in London

Moustafa Elbohy, 32, found guilty of raping a woman under Hungerford Bridge. The court heard he used Google Translate to threaten the victim in central London before the assault.

Moustafa Elbohy, a 32-year-old asylum seeker from Egypt, has been found guilty of raping a woman in a tent located under Hungerford Bridge in London. The conviction was handed down by a jury at Southwark Crown Court on Friday following a detailed trial that examined the events of the early morning hours.

Court Details and Conviction Facts

Elbohy was convicted on two counts of rape after the jury deliberated for seven hours and 57 minutes. The court found that he had entered the United Kingdom on a small boat on June 19, arriving just three months before the assault occurred. He was initially housed in a hotel where he submitted an asylum claim, which authorities subsequently refused. Following this refusal, he became part of a homeless encampment situated beneath Hungerford Bridge, a location lying between the Waterloo and Westminster areas of central London.

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Targeting the Victim Near Embankment

The incident occurred just after midnight on September 20 of last year. The victim, a married woman and mother who works as a professional, had been drinking with her colleagues starting at approximately 7pm at Gordon's Wine Bar in Charing Cross. She was navigating her way home alone when she encountered Elbohy near Embankment station. At that time, he was engaged in a heated discussion with friends in Arabic. The woman, who does not speak the language but has an interest in it and enjoys listening to Arabic speakers, approached the group. She did not feel threatened by Elbohy at this initial stage and stopped to chat with him and his friends.

The Assault and Use of Translation App

Elbohy then grabbed the woman by the wrist and dragged her away from the station towards the river. The prosecution described the location as a dark and dingy tarpaulin encampment where homeless individuals were living. The prosecutor noted that one person in the camp appeared very unwell and was lying on the ground. Once in the tent, Elbohy forced the woman to the ground. He used his mobile phone to open Google Translate to communicate his intent to rape her. He threatened her via the app, telling her he wanted to have sex with her. The victim, who was significantly intoxicated, stated she was terrified that if she screamed, he might kill her, so she decided to comply to ensure her safety.

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Prosecution Case and Victim Impact

Richard Milne, the prosecutor, presented the case to the jury, highlighting the predatory nature of Elbohy's actions. He stated that Elbohy targeted the woman because she was drunk and he reasonably believed she might be consenting, despite her clear lack of consent. The victim later described feeling disgusted by the assault and noted that she had to mentally detach herself during the event. She expressed concern about how rape victims are often perceived in the media, particularly regarding narratives that blame victims for drinking too much. Elbohy denied the charges during the trial but was ultimately convicted by the jury.

Legal Consequences and Sentencing

Following the guilty verdict, Elbohy was seen wearing a green and white hoodie, holding his head in his hands as the news of the conviction was delivered. He now faces years in jail for his crimes. The court proceedings have established a clear factual record of the assault, which took place in a vulnerable area of central London. The case has highlighted the mechanisms used by perpetrators to exploit intoxicated individuals in public spaces. Legal experts note that the use of translation technology to facilitate the crime was a significant detail in the prosecution's argument, demonstrating premeditation and control over the victim.