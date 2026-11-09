Moustafa Elbohy Trial Rape Embankment Station Google Translate

Court hears Moustafa Elbohy allegedly used Google Translate to communicate sexual intent during a rape near London Embankment Station in September 2025.

Moustafa Elbohy stands trial at Southwark Crown Court on Monday accused of raping a married mother in September 2025 near the Hungerford Bridge area in London. The prosecution alleges that Elbohy used Google Translate on his mobile phone to communicate sexual intent to the victim after luring her away from Embankment Underground Station.

Core Details of the Alleged Assault

The court heard that the victim was traveling home alone at approximately 11:30 PM on the night of the incident after leaving a central London wine bar. She was intoxicated, with her blood alcohol level recorded as more than double the legal drink-driving limit. Despite her condition, she navigated her journey using Google Maps and walked through Embankment station towards the Thameslink rail services at Blackfriars Station.

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Prosecutor Richard Milne told jurors that the woman approached a group of men speaking Arabic within the station. She explained that she had no understanding of the language but was interested in Arabic due to the lovely Middle Eastern community in her residential area. No dispute exists regarding her interaction with Moustafa Elbohy, as his DNA was subsequently found on her person.

Elbohy allegedly grabbed her wrist and dragged her away from the station towards a dark and dingy area beneath a nearby bridge. The victim recalled feeling suddenly scared and fearful as he pulled her away, telling him she needed to return home to her husband and children. The location appeared to be a homeless encampment with tarpaulin tents and individuals living on the ground.

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Stakeholder Positions and Victim Testimony

Richard Milne described how the situation escalated as they walked a short distance from the station to the site under the Hungerford Bridge. The victim recalled seeing a wall which Elbohy made her climb over, amidst blue crinkly tarpaulin material and tents. She described one particular homeless person lying on the ground who appeared very unwell during the forced movement.

Elbohy is accused of grabbing her wrist and taking her to this secluded spot. The prosecution states that the victim became fearful for her life as she perceived Elbohy to be an extremely volatile and angry man. She decided to play nice to calm his anger, fearing that screaming or resistance might cause him to hurt her severely.

During the assault, the defendant allegedly took out his phone to use Google Translate. The text translation was used to tell the victim that he wanted to have sexual intercourse with her. The court was told she knew she was going to be raped and attempted to get it over with quickly by dissociating and putting her mind in another place.

Real-World Impact and Legal Consequences

The alleged victim claims she was pushed to the ground during the rape and felt disgusted by the aggressive behavior and shouting from Elbohy. After the incident, she tried to leave the area but could not get over the wall he had pulled her over. She had to ask him for help to climb back over the low wall to escape the scene.

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As she walked back towards the Underground station, the reality of the assault became vivid. At 12:30 AM, the woman phoned a friend who was currently in London to seek support. The friend called her back and arrived within 15 minutes to find her sitting on the floor.

Elbohy denies two counts of rape. The trial continues as the jury considers the evidence provided by the prosecution regarding the use of translation technology and the sequence of events that led to the alleged sexual violence near a homeless encampment.