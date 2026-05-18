Move Over, Chicken Wine: Meet Vin Gris, the New Pale Rosé Obsession

Discover the joy of vin gris, a delicate, very pale rosé wine made from red grapes, but devoid of any significant maceration time. Explore our recommendations for picnics, garden parties, or enjoying a glass on your own.

Move over, chicken wine. Pale rosé lovers, allow us to introduce you to your new obsession : vin gris . From the beloved chicken wine to Maison Mirabeau, we all have our favorites, but if you like yours as pale as possible, bordering on white, then vin gris might be the 2026 tipple for you.

When translated from French, ‘grey wine’ might not sound all that appealing, but the term refers to a delicate, very pale rosé wine made from red grapes, but without any significant maceration time. So, instead of fermenting the grapes with their skins, which would extract color, the wine is made from the juice, which will be mostly clear, bordering on white, but with a uniquely pink hue.

Forget Aperol spritz, meet the raspberry gimlet (and 7 more drinks that women with great taste are serving this summer). Think fresh, think subtly fruity, think barely-there pink. Intrigued? We’ve compiled some of our favorite vin gris bottles for picnics, garden parties or to simply enjoy a glass of on your own.

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