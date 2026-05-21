Movement as the Newest Beauty Trend: The Power of Exercise to Glow from Within

The article discusses a new beauty trend that focuses on movement rather than external products. It highlights the benefits of exercise on mood and mental state, as well as the inspiration of professional tennis player Zeynep Sönmez, who believes that the feeling she gets after playing tennis is more powerful than anything found in a beauty aisle.

Forget flawless filters, expensive serums, and endless skincare routines - the newest beauty trend is about something far simpler: movement. While most beauty advice focuses on what we apply externally, the spotlight has shifted inwards towards what is being called the 'glow within' - the confidence, energy and positivity that comes after exercise.

Fans of this approach include professional tennis player Zeynep Sönmez, who says the feeling she gets after stepping onto court is more powerful than anything found in a beauty aisle. And we don't have to slog it out in a three-set tennis match to benefit. In fact, just 15 minutes of movement can help lift our mood, according to new research from sportswear company ASICS





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Movement Exercise Glow Confidence Energy Positivity Tennis ASICS GEL-RESOLUTION X CLAY DYNALACING DYNAWALL

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