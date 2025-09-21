Moy Park Belfast City Half Marathon Returns: Everything You Need to Know

The annual Moy Park Belfast City Half Marathon is set to take place on Sunday, September 21st. This year's event promises a day of exciting running, community spirit, and fun for all. This guide provides essential information for participants, spectators, and anyone looking for a great day out in Belfast.

Get ready to lace up your running shoes, because the Moy Park Belfast City Half Marathon is back this weekend, promising a day of athletic achievement and community spirit. Thousands of participants are expected to tackle the challenging 13.1-mile course, transforming Belfast into a vibrant hub of energy and excitement on Sunday, September 21st.

Whether you're a seasoned runner aiming for a personal best, a supportive friend or family member cheering from the sidelines, or simply looking for a fun day out in the city, the Belfast City Half Marathon is an event that offers something for everyone. This year's race promises to be even more thrilling than ever before, building on the event's established reputation as the biggest half-marathon in Northern Ireland, consistently selling out year after year and drawing a large crowd from all over.\The course itself is a carefully crafted journey through the heart of Belfast, starting and finishing on the iconic Ormeau Embankment. Runners will navigate a scenic route that showcases the diverse landscapes of the city, encompassing the South, East, North, and West. Spectators can look forward to prime viewing spots along the course, offering fantastic opportunities to cheer on their loved ones and soak in the electric atmosphere. It is important to note that with such a large-scale event, there will be some traffic disruptions throughout the morning. Organizers are working diligently to minimize any inconvenience, but motorists are advised to plan their routes in advance and follow the clearly marked traffic diversion signs. These diversions are in place to ensure the safety of both participants and all road users, with traffic management as a top priority. The organisers appreciate the public’s understanding and cooperation in this matter and thank them for their support. They are dedicated to ensuring a smooth and enjoyable experience for everyone, from the dedicated athletes to the enthusiastic supporters, and a successful event will go a long way in confirming Belfast's reputation as an excellent city.\Before the race, remember to check the latest weather forecast. The Met Office is predicting light showers transitioning to sunny intervals by late morning on September 21st. Temperatures are expected to range between a high of 14°C and a low of 6°C, so runners should be prepared for potentially cool conditions. If the weather is cold, it is advisable to pack a jumper or fleece to wear before the race. For those travelling to the event, there are several parking options available at Belfast City Council car parks within walking distance of Ormeau Park. These include Cromac Street (99 spaces) and Little Victoria Street (87 spaces), but remember that parking is PAID. For additional parking suggestions, please consult the Visit Belfast website. Alternatively, Translink, the Official Transport Partner, offers public transportation options, including additional rail services on race morning. Travelers are encouraged to plan their journey in advance, as bus and rail services may be subject to change. Please also note that a double-decker bus will be in operation at 6 am from Derry/Londonderry to Belfast due to line closures between Derry/Londonderry and Coleraine. For up-to-the-minute updates and further information, visit the Belfast Live homepage and sign up for the daily newsletter to stay informed about all the latest developments





BelfastLive / 🏆 16. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Belfast City Half Marathon Running Northern Ireland Event Sports

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Why Belfast city centre's new 'grab and go' hotel is a game-changerMoxy Belfast City is now open, just seconds from City Hall

Read more »

Sound of Belfast Festival returns to showcase city's thriving music scene'A festival that shines a light on the extraordinary talent and creativity of our music community'

Read more »

Drug mule caught at Belfast City Airport with suitcases of cannabis worth £800,000 avoids jailShe alleged that she was told the suit cases contained counterfeit fake designer clothing and shoes as a present for his family members

Read more »

Belfast City Half Marathon: Full details of road closures across the cityThe race starts and finishes on Ormeau Embankment and takes in the South, East, North and West of Belfast

Read more »

Sound of Belfast Festival 2025 Unveils Exciting Lineup, Celebrating City's Music SceneThe Oh Yeah Music Centre announces the Sound of Belfast Festival 2025, a celebration of diverse music genres in the UNESCO City of Music. The festival runs from November 6th to 16th, showcasing local talent and collaborations.

Read more »

Belfast City Half Marathon route map, road closures, parking, weather and more for 2025 raceGood luck to everyone taking part this weekend!

Read more »