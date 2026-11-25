Moyin Odeniran defeats Mo Mahir and Tom Whittaker to become Series 17 champion of The Great British Bake Off 2026, judged by Paul Hollywood and Nigella Lawson.

Moyin Odeniran was crowned the winner of The Great British Bake Off 2026 on Tuesday, marking the conclusion of Series 17. The twenty-two-year-old political economy student defeated fellow finalists Mo Mahir and Tom Whittaker in a highly competitive final round. Hosts Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond officially declared Odeniran the champion after the judges delivered their verdicts in the famous tent.

The Final Showstopper Challenges

Judges Paul Hollywood and Nigella Lawson reserved their most difficult technical and showstopper challenges for the final episode to separate the top three contenders. The finalists were tasked with creating three distinct items to demonstrate their mastery of baking techniques. The required creations included the ultimate citrus celebration cake, a batch of crème brûlée doughnuts, and a spectacular architectural tribute to iconic British landscapes.

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All three bakers worked intensely within the tent to complete these tasks under strict time constraints. While Odeniran, Mahir, and Whittaker all applied their skills to the demands of the tent, the judges determined that Odeniran presented the most consistent and high-quality results across the board to secure his victory.

Judges Reactions and Contestant Feedback

Paul Hollywood, aged 60, praised the emotional impact of the final result, noting the unique reaction from the winner's family. He described the moment as pure magic and highlighted Odeniran's significant improvement throughout the competition. Hollywood noted that although Odeniran struggled during the early stages of the series, he consistently improved, culminating in one of the best signature cakes he had tasted in a long time.

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Nigella Lawson, aged 66, marked her first year on the show by commending Odeniran as a worthy winner. She also acknowledged the exceptional talent of the other finalists, stating that Tom and Mo created cakes that she would never forget. The judges agreed that all three finalists had reached a high standard, but Odeniran's performance was deemed the most suitable for the top prize.

Public Reaction to The Finale

Despite the judges' praise, many viewers expressed disappointment with the visual quality of the showstoppers presented in the final. Social media users on X criticized the landscape tributes, with some noting that only Tom Whittaker's creation resembled its intended model. Several viewers labeled the finale the worst ever and suggested that the series had been a collection of poor baking efforts overall.

Comments from the public included statements that the bakers were better than their final performances and that the winner was merely the best of a bad bunch. The show aired on Channel 4 for nine weeks, featuring twelve bakers who completed thirty challenges across ten episodes before reaching this controversial conclusion.

Moyin Odeniran Victory Reflections

Upon hearing the announcement, Moyin Odeniran expressed shock and disbelief at his sudden success. He described feeling numb and unable to believe he had won the competition. His mother, Kike, immediately began dancing with her arms in the air, honoring a previous promise she made if he won. Friends Medwin and Joshua lifted him into the air, defying his earlier instructions not to do so.

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Odeniran reflected on his baking process for the final showstopper, admitting that the final hour became stressful. He acknowledged that his landscape tribute ended up messy and too large, but he prioritized having fun over excessive pressure. He stated that he felt he had put his best foot forward and could not have asked for a better experience.

Looking back at the series highlights, Odeniran identified Friends and Family Week as his best moment. During this episode, he and his mother both received the prestigious Hollywood handshake. He cited the elimination of fellow baker Connie as his worst moment, noting that he cried for about an hour following her departure from the tent.

The victory solidifies Odeniran's place in Series 17 history as the champion. He secured early recognition by winning his first Hollywood handshake during Friends and Family Week and was later named Star Baker during week eight's Caramel Week. His journey from early struggles to final victory resonated with the judges despite the mixed public reception of the final technical displays.

Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding provided the hosting duties throughout the finale, guiding the emotional announcement. The conclusion of Series 17 highlights the intense pressure of the Bake Off format. Odeniran's win marks the end of a season that saw significant viewer engagement and debate regarding the final results.