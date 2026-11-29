Stourbridge MP Cat Eccles and thousands of followers condemn William Sitwell's cruel remarks about George the cat, defending compassion and fundraising efforts.

Stourbridge MP Cat Eccles has launched a formal complaint against The Telegraph newspaper following an article by journalist William Sitwell that suggested putting a poorly railway station cat in a sack and dropping it down a well. The explosive comment has triggered a massive public outcry, with over 15,000 people responding to carers' posts to condemn the remarks and defend the fundraising efforts for George.

Eccles Condemns Disgraceful Remarks

The Conservative MP for Stourbridge and the West Bromwich area stated that Sitwell's piece was nothing short of disgraceful and not edgy commentary. Eccles described the journalist's mockery of ordinary, compassionate people for donating toward a poorly animal's veterinary care as unacceptable. She confirmed she has written to both Sitwell and the editor of The Telegraph to register her formal disapproval of the content published in their publication.

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Sitwell had characterized the continued donations as irrational madness, arguing that people were forced to choose between heating and eating while throwing thousands of pounds at a cat. In his response to Eccles, he expressed amazement that she had time to write to him about an aside in an article about a cat, claiming it was a wider piece about Britain's mismanaged economy. He suggested that economic mismanagement has rendered people loopy, preferring to support animals over struggling citizens.

Carers Defend Compassion and Fundraising

George's carers expressed considerable sadness and disappointment regarding the journalist's gratuitously cruel remarks, stating they struggled to understand why he mocked the donors' generosity. They emphasized that there is nothing ridiculous about compassion, nothing foolish about kindness, and nothing shameful about loving an animal. The carers questioned why Sitwell referred to the fundraising efforts as a racket when it was publicly stated that any surplus money would go to supporting charities and rescue organizations.

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George is a 12-year-old cat who gained hundreds of thousands of social media followers after railway workers adopted him when his previous owners moved abroad. The public support for his welfare has been overwhelming, with thousands leaving supportive comments online. Some individuals even suggested they would also file complaints directly with the newspaper regarding the cruel nature of the advice given about the feline's wellbeing.

Medical Update and Financial Support

More than £75,000 has been raised for George through two online crowdfunding sites after his carers revealed the extent of his illness. The most recent update on the feline's health indicated that unanswered questions still remained about his medical issues, which include jaundice and fluid on the lungs. However, veterinarians suspect the condition is treatable and inflammatory, providing a sliver of hope after days of uncertainty.

The carers noted that having something slightly more positive to hold on to is an enormous comfort, though they acknowledged they are by no means out of the woods yet. They urged the public to draw a line under the controversy and focus their love and energy on getting George better rather than dwelling on the negative attention generated by the newspaper article.

RSPCA Endorses Public Empathy

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals stated it was lovely to see how much people cared about George's welfare and hoped he made a full recovery. A spokesperson highlighted that it is heartening to see how much empathy and compassion George has inspired, describing this as what society should encourage. They acknowledged that reading comments advocating animal cruelty, however off-hand, can be upsetting and frustrating for many observers.

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The RSPCA encouraged anyone who feels strongly about the incident to either make a complaint to The Telegraph or donate to George's fundraiser. They noted that the latter option would also be helping other cats in need, thereby turning the negative situation into a positive outcome for animal welfare. This endorsement from a major animal charity reinforces the public's stance that the fundraising efforts are legitimate and morally sound.