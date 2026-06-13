MP Proposes 'St Catherine's Law' to Secure Dedicated NHS Funding for Hospice Medicines

South Ribble Labour MP Paul Foster seeks to introduce a Private Members' Bill that would require Integrated Care Boards to provide separate NHS funding for essential medicines and pharmacy services in hospices, aiming to end the postcode‑lottery of hospice financing across England.

South Ribble MP Paul Foster has moved to tackle the chronic funding shortfall that many English hospices face by proposing a new piece of legislation that would be named after the borough's own St Catherine's Hospice.

The Labour politician is among a group of twenty Members of Parliament who have won the right to introduce a Private Members' Bill, giving them the ability to present a draft law to the House of Commons. Foster intends to ask his colleagues to back what he calls St Catherine's Law, a measure that would obligate Integrated Care Boards (ICBs) to provide a dedicated stream of funding for essential medicines and pharmacy services used by hospices, separate from the core NHS grant that many of these facilities already receive.

Hospices in England currently rely on a fragile financial model in which the National Health Service contributes roughly one‑third of their operating budget, while the balance is generated through charitable donations, fundraising events and other private sources. According to Hospice UK - the umbrella body representing more than 200 hospice providers across the country - nearly 60% of English hospices have already reduced or are considering cuts to frontline services.

The cuts have taken many forms, including staff redundancies, the closure of inpatient beds, a scaling back of community‑based care, and the elimination of specialist support such as counselling and bereavement services. Despite this contraction, demand for hospice care remains high; around 380 of the 2,000 available hospice beds sit empty, while families continue to seek palliative care for terminal illnesses.

Foster raised the issue during a recent Prime Minister's Questions session, prompting a response from Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, who pledged to meet with the MP to discuss the proposal in more detail. In his remarks to the Commons, Foster highlighted the situation of St Catherine's Hospice and Derian House Children's Hospice, both of which serve families in South Ribble, Chorley and the wider Lancashire region.

He pointed out that some ICBs argue that the cost of medicines is already covered by the hospice's core NHS funding, a claim that forces hospices to divert money earmarked for patient care toward pharmacy expenses. The proposed law would create a clear statutory duty for every ICB to fund medicines and pharmacy provision fully, ensuring that hospices are not left to fill the gap with charitable income.

Sir Keir acknowledged the seriousness of the problem and agreed to continue discussions with Foster, emphasizing that ICBs are responsible for commissioning palliative and end‑of‑life services, including the financing of medicines. The Prime Minister reiterated his willingness to talk further, noting that consistent funding is essential for delivering equitable care across the country.

Foster later explained that the current arrangement results in a postcode‑lottery style of funding across Lancashire: some hospices receive separate medicine payments, others receive a mixed arrangement, and a few - including St Catherine's and Derian House - receive no distinct funding for medicines at all, relying solely on a modest core grant. He argued that families should not have to experience such disparity and that the law would establish a national standard, guaranteeing that all hospices receive the same level of support regardless of location.

The bill is scheduled to be introduced to the Commons on Wednesday 17 June, and supporters hope it will finally address decades‑long inequities in hospice medicine funding





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Hospice Funding Private Members' Bill Integrated Care Boards Palliative Care St Catherine's Law

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