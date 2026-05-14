MP Zarah Sultana Urges UK to Boycott Eurovision Over Israel's Participation

Member of Parliament Zarah Sultana is calling for a national boycott of the Eurovision Song Contest after Israel qualified for the final, citing concerns over the conflict in Gaza.

The atmospheric tensions of the Eurovision Song Contest have once again collided with the harsh realities of international geopolitics. In the heart of the Austrian capital, Vienna, the semi-finals of the prestigious singing competition unfolded on Tuesday evening, marked by a palpable sense of division.

Noam Bettan, the representative for Israel, took to the stage to deliver his performance of the song titled 'Michelle', a multilingual piece sung in Hebrew, French, and English. While a portion of the audience responded with audible boos, signaling their protest against the current political climate, Bettan remained undeterred. His performance was met with support from other fans who proudly waved the Israeli flag, and he ultimately succeeded in qualifying for the grand final scheduled for Saturday.

Reflecting on the experience, Bettan expressed that he enjoyed every moment, noting that there were specific instances where he felt he was singing directly to his compatriots back home, highlighting the emotional weight of the event. This development has triggered a renewed and forceful call for a boycott from Zarah Sultana, a prominent hard-left Member of Parliament.

Sultana, who has distanced herself from the Labour Party to co-found Your Party alongside former leader Jeremy Corbyn, used the social media platform X to issue a blunt directive for the United Kingdom to boycott the event. This is not the first time she has made such a demand; in December, she had already urged the British government to align itself with nations like Ireland, Spain, the Netherlands, and Slovenia, all of whom have taken a stand against the inclusion of Israel.

Sultana has been vocal in her criticism of the Israeli government's military actions in Gaza, describing the state as a genocidal apartheid regime. For her, the notion of 'business as usual' in a cultural competition is unacceptable while tens of thousands of civilians are suffering. Iceland has since joined the list of nations opting out of the festivities, further intensifying the diplomatic rift surrounding the contest.

The European Broadcasting Union, the entity responsible for organizing the Eurovision Song Contest, has consistently maintained that the event is strictly apolitical. However, this claim has faced significant scrutiny and accusations of hypocrisy. Critics frequently point to the expulsion of Russia following its invasion of Ukraine in 2022 as evidence that the organization is willing to make political decisions when the geopolitical pressure is sufficiently high.

This inconsistency has fueled the argument that the exclusion of Russia while allowing Israel to participate represents a double standard in how international law and human rights are applied to participants. The clash between the EBU's stated neutrality and the reality of global conflict continues to place the contest at the center of a heated ideological battle. On the opposing side of this debate, Israel's foreign affairs minister, Gideon Sa'ar, has expressed profound disappointment and shame regarding the boycott movement.

He asserted that those countries choosing to shun a music competition over Israel's presence are the ones who should be disgraced. Meanwhile, within the United Kingdom, the call for a boycott comes at a particularly sensitive time. There has been a reported rise in anti-Semitism across the country, characterized by a series of violent attacks targeting synagogues and other Jewish institutions.

This social tension adds a layer of complexity to the discourse, as policymakers and the public struggle to distinguish between legitimate political criticism of a state and hatred directed toward a people. The debate has also permeated the artistic community. British pop icon Boy George, who performed on Tuesday representing the small nation of San Marino, voiced a strong opposition to the idea of a boycott.

Although San Marino failed to reach the finals, Boy George remained steadfast in his beliefs, stating that the issue was black and white for him. He highlighted his lifelong friendships with members of the Jewish community, dating back to when he was sixteen, and declared that he would not turn his back on his friends over political disputes.

This perspective emphasizes the role of art and personal connection as a bridge across divides, contrasting sharply with the strategy of isolation advocated by Sultana. Israel has been a part of the Eurovision tradition since 1973, often finding success and resonance with international audiences. In the previous year's competition, the Israeli entrant Yuval Raphael garnered the highest number of public votes, though the final jury results saw the title go to Austria's JJ.

As the final approaches this Saturday in Vienna, the contest stands as more than just a musical competition; it has become a microcosm of the global struggle over the Gaza conflict, the definition of statehood, and the limits of cultural diplomacy. The tension between those who believe music should transcend politics and those who believe silence is complicity remains unresolved as the world prepares to tune in





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