New IPSA data reveals MPs receive £13.7m for housing and £157m for staffing. Sir Christopher Chope and John Healey employ family members, highlighting ongoing funding debates.

New data published by the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority confirms that taxpayers are contributing nearly £14 million annually to cover accommodation expenses for Members of Parliament. The specific figure stands at £13.7 million, which accounts for costs related to MPs' homes, rental properties, and hotel stays during their time in Westminster.

Breaking Down Parliamentary Spending Figures

The Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority released these detailed financial records on Thursday, providing a comprehensive look at how public money is allocated within the UK legislative branch. Beyond the significant £13.7 million dedicated to housing, the data highlights an additional £157 million spent on staffing costs for the 2025-26 period. This substantial sum reflects the operational expenses required to maintain parliamentary offices and support the large teams that assist legislators with their duties.

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Further breakdowns of the expenditure show that £19 million was utilized for office costs, covering the infrastructure and resources needed for daily operations. An additional £8 million was allocated for travel and subsistence, ensuring that MPs can move between their constituencies and London effectively. These figures collectively illustrate the complex logistical and financial framework that sustains the daily functioning of the UK Parliament for all sitting members.

Controversy Over Family Employment and Salaries

A notable aspect of this disclosure involves the employment of family members by senior politicians, despite a ban enacted after the 2017 general election. Sir Christopher Chope, a Conservative MP, was found to be paying his wife between £65,000 and £70,000 annually to serve as his parliamentary secretary. This arrangement places him among more than 30 MPs who employed what are classified as 'connected parties' within their staff during the last financial year.

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Chancellor of the Exchequer John Healey also appeared on the list, paying his wife between £25,000 and £30,000 to work as his office manager. Although MPs were prohibited from using public funds to hire relatives after the 2017 election, this restriction did not apply retroactively to those already holding such positions. Consequently, the wives of Sir Christopher Chope and John Healey remain employed in these roles, funded directly by public money under grandfathered rules.

MP Salary Increases and Future Projections

In April, Members of Parliament received a 5 per cent pay rise, bringing their annual salary to £98,599. This increase was higher than the adjustments given to NHS staff and most other public sector workers. The raise was composed of a 3.5 per cent increase designed to address the cost of living, alongside a further 1.5 per cent adjustment referred to as a benchmarking increase to align with other professional sectors.

The Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority justified the rise by noting that MPs face increasing levels of abuse, intimidation, and rising constituency caseloads. Richard Lloyd, the chairman of the watchdog, emphasized that the current funding supports essential representation work. He stated that publishing this information ensures the public can see how parliamentary funding is used and provides assurance that public money is managed responsibly within clear rules.

Long-Term Cost Projections for Taxpayers

Looking ahead, the watchdog concluded that MPs should receive salaries of around £110,000 by the end of the Parliament in 2029. This projection suggests a continued upward trend in parliamentary remuneration and associated operational costs over the coming years. The Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority has administered MPs' pay and business costs since 2010, following the Westminster expenses scandal that previously eroded public trust.

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MPs representing constituencies outside of London are specifically eligible to claim for work accommodation, in addition to being reimbursed for their journeys to and from Westminster. They have the option to claim for either a private home, a rental property, or a hotel, depending on their individual circumstances. This system aims to balance the practical needs of legislators with the fiscal responsibility expected of public institutions, even as scrutiny over these costs remains high.