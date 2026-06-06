MPs Question Combat Readiness of £6.3bn Ajax Armoured Vehicle Amid Crew Safety Concerns

A UK parliamentary committee has cast doubt on the fitness for purpose of the British Army's troubled Ajax armoured vehicle, citing incidents of crew injury during training and unrealistic operational expectations from the Ministry of Defence.

British MPs have raised serious questions about the combat readiness of the British Army's Ajax armoured fighting vehicle, a programme valued at £6.3 billion. The Public Accounts Committee has cast doubt on whether the vehicle will ever be fit for purpose, citing concerns that noise and vibration during training have left soldiers vomiting and shaking.

The Ministry of Defence has attempted to attribute these incidents to 'user error', instructing crews to perform maintenance checks every time the vehicle stops. Committee chairman Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown called this instruction an 'insult to intelligence,' questioning the practicality of such a requirement for soldiers engaged in prolonged combat operations. The vehicle was only cleared for operational use in November of last year, but subsequent exercises were halted after crew members experienced adverse health effects.

The core issue remains whether the Ajax, manufactured by General Dynamics, can be safely operated within the parameters of a modern battlefield without endangering its crew. The delays and problems with the Ajax programme are compounded by the government's failure to publish its much-anticipated Defence Investment Plan (Dip). Originally due last year, the plan may now not appear until July, just before the NATO summit.

Sir Geoffrey was scathing about this delay, stating that the damage to the UK's national credibility, safety, and the certainty within its entire defence industrial base has already been done. He argued that excuses about 'taking the time to get the details right' do not suffice and that ministers should instead apologise for the bureaucratic drift.

The Ministry of Defence has not yet decided which capabilities, infrastructure, and personnel are required to make the armed forces warfighting-ready within the available budget, nor has it secured the necessary cross-government agreements for the plan. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has committed to publishing the Defence Investment Plan before the NATO summit in Turkey starting July 7.

A Ministry of Defence spokesman defended the government's record, highlighting a 'generational increase' in defence spending amounting to an extra £270 billion across this Parliament. The spokesman stated the plan will address the 'outdated, overcommitted and underfunded programme we inherited' and that the government is working hard to finalise it.

Nonetheless, thePublic Accounts Committee's report underscores profound concerns about the Ajax's fitness for purpose and the strategic uncertainty created by the prolonged absence of a coherent, funded long-term plan for Britain's military. The committee has demanded to know what financial contributions General Dynamics will make to cover the costs of redesigning the vehicle to a satisfactory standard, highlighting the fraught relationship between the state and its key defence industry partner over a flagship project that has become a symbol of procurement failure





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Ajax Armoured Vehicle Public Accounts Committee Crew Safety Noise Vibration General Dynamics Defence Investment Plan Procurement Ministry Of Defence Keir Starmer

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