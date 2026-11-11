Kemi Badenoch tells PMQs Ed Miliband should be ashamed over Russell Brand interview

Kemi Badenoch attacked Ed Miliband at PMQs for cosying up to Russell Brand, who was jailed for rape and sexual assaults. Labour MPs shouted shame, and Badenoch said they were right.

Kemi Badenoch used Prime Minister's Questions to attack Ed Miliband over his past interview with Russell Brand, telling MPs the Foreign Secretary should be ashamed.

Badenoch criticises Miliband's past Brand interview

Labour MPs shouted shame at her remarks, and she replied: They are saying shame, they are right, the Foreign Secretary should be ashamed. Badenoch said Miliband had called the Rosebank oilfield climate vandalism, but had also thought cosying up to Russell Brand would make him prime minister. She added: So, I do not think we need to trust his judgment.

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Brand, 51, was sentenced on Monday to 10 years and six months in prison after being convicted of rape and three sexual assaults. The offences took place across five years in the 2000s. The interview with Miliband was recorded in Brand's flat before the 2015 general election, when Miliband was Labour leader. It was posted online as part of Brand's show The Trews, as he tried to win over young voters in his ultimately doomed attempt to become prime minister.

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At the time, Brand was attempting to forge a new identity as a voice for left-wing political apathy after years as a controversy-courting comedian. His conviction and sentencing have raised awkward questions for Labour, which generated masses of publicity both good and bad with the interview more than 11 years ago.

Labour's response to Brand's conviction and Miliband's interview

Miliband, who is currently at the Cop31 environment summit in Turkey, has so far remained silent over his decision to woo the comic and get his fans to vote Labour. A spokesperson for the foreign secretary said: These are horrific crimes that Russell Brand has been found guilty of, and Ed's profound sympathy is with the victims.

The spokesperson added: As he said in 2023, of course, knowing what I know now, and I was not aware of those allegations at the time about Russell Brand, I would not have done that interview and I regret doing it. After PMQs, the prime minister's spokesman said: The Prime Minister was asked about this on Friday in an interview with the BBC.

As he said, it is not always the case that people know everything about people in public life, but what is important is where there is wrongdoing, it is exposed. The PM also praised the bravery of the victims, saying credit to the victims, huge credit for the courage it has taken, but also for the journalists that have exposed this.

Speaking after allegations first emerged in the media about Brand's behaviour three years ago, Miliband said the chat had been set up because he wanted to get to the people who was influencing, to say voting does make a difference. Education Secretary Lucy Powell, who was Miliband's chief of staff around the time the video was set up, told Sky News yesterday that the recording took place in a different era when Brand had a powerful platform.

Education Secretary defends Miliband's interview with Brand

She was ridiculed for saying: We were not in the social media age at the time, so it was hard to find out information about people, despite Mr Miliband doing the interview to benefit from Brand's social media reach. Responding at PMQs, Prime Minister Andy Burnham did not address Mrs Badenoch's comments about Mr Miliband. He said: We will take a further decision on Rosebank in due course, as well as building a renewable energy future.

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Downing Street later defended Mr Miliband, repeating Lucy Powell's assertion earlier this week that the interview took place a long time ago. Ms Powell, who was vice chairwoman of Labour's election campaign in 2015, said the recording took place in a different era when Brand had a powerful platform. Brand's first sex offence conviction was for outraging public decency when he stripped naked at Piccadilly Circus.

Public figures react to Russell Brand's crimes

He is now in prison, where an inmate released early from HMP Wandsworth said Brand is the talk of the prison. Sources said Brand is not seeing the funny side as he faces the full force of abuse from fellow inmates. Public figures have reacted to Brand's crimes. Richard Osman hit out at talentless sleaze Russell Brand as he reflected on their time working at Endemol at the start of the disgraced comic's career.

Jonathan Ross was seen for the first time since saying he was genuinely unaware of the conduct of his friends David Walliams and Russell Brand. Donald Trump Jr leapt to the defense of convicted rapist Russell Brand in a bizarre video. David Walliams was unmasked as a star hiding behind an injunction, and a second celebrity with multiple victims has been granted a gagging order.

Broadcasters ignored reports David Walliams was grooming teenage girls, with a TV agent warning bosses about inappropriate behaviour years ago but they did nothing, according to reports. Ex-BGT makeup artist Lou Teasdale claimed girls would sign NDAs and have their phones taken away before being left alone with a famous man. An influencer hinted at another celebrity sex scandal, saying a high-profile sexual predator targeted her and she is now working with the police.

Sean Lock openly clashed with his fellow comedians and said he feared his daughter bringing home a man like Brand.