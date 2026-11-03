MPs Warn Cosmetic Regulations Fail to Protect Women From Unsafe Procedures

Commons Science and Technology Committee report reveals dangerous cosmetic treatments face minimal oversight, prompting calls for immediate regulatory action to protect consumers.

Women across the United Kingdom are facing significant physical harm due to unregulated cosmetic procedures, according to a stark warning issued by Members of Parliament. A new report from the Commons Science and Technology Committee highlights that treatments like lip fillers and Brazilian butt lifts operate under regulatory frameworks that are far weaker than those governing basic consumer goods.

Regulatory Failures Expose Consumers

The committee found that current regulations have failed to keep pace with the rapid explosion of high-street cosmetic treatments, leaving consumers with no more protection than when purchasing a ballpoint pen or a toothbrush. Women testified before MPs that they suffered severe injuries, including chemical burns, permanent scarring, and serious infections, after undergoing various aesthetic procedures or using specific cosmetic products. These accounts underscore the urgent need for stricter oversight in an industry that has grown significantly without corresponding safety enhancements.

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The report specifically targeted high-risk procedures such as liquid Brazilian butt lifts and liquid boob jobs. These treatments involve injecting large volumes of dermal filler under the skin and are frequently performed by individuals who lack proper medical training. The committee insists that such dangerous interventions must be immediately restricted to appropriately qualified medical professionals to prevent further injury to vulnerable patients.

Stakeholder Positions On Safety

Dame Chi Onwurah, the Labour chair of the committee, emphasized that people buying products and treatments on the high street should be able to trust that these items are safe and properly regulated. She argued that years of delay have left dangerous gaps in the regulatory landscape, exposing people to avoidable harm and necessitating swift action. Dame Chi stated that quick solutions must be found to regulate injectable products, such as fat dissolvers and skin brighteners, which are currently poorly monitored.

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The committee also raised concerns about the increasing use of adult cosmetic products by children. Parents are often unwittingly purchasing products that can cause long-term harm because their children see these items promoted on social media platforms. Societal pressure, particularly on young girls, to alter their appearance is described as acute, leading children to ask their parents to buy potentially harmful substances without understanding the risks involved.

Product safety laws have not evolved alongside online marketplaces, allowing illegal and dangerous products to reach UK consumers faster and in greater volumes than regulators can police. This regulatory lag enables bad actors to operate with impunity, selling unvetted goods directly to the public through digital channels that lack adequate oversight mechanisms.

Real-World Impact And Consequences

The tragic death of 33-year-old mother Alice Webb in September 2024 serves as a grim reminder of the stakes involved in unregulated cosmetic surgery. Alice died after undergoing a Brazilian butt lift procedure at a salon in Gloucester, highlighting the lethal potential of these treatments when performed by unqualified personnel. Her case is part of a string of deaths involving Britons who suffered fatal complications from risky cosmetic procedures.

The report follows a government consultation launched earlier this year on cracking down on cosmetic cowboys. Proposed measures include restricting high-risk treatments like chemical peels and vampire facials to doctors, dentists, and some nurses. The government has also committed to introducing a licensing scheme for lower-risk treatments, such as Botox and lip fillers, to ensure basic safety standards are met across the industry.

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The Commons Science and Technology Committee acknowledges the government's recent consultation on restricting some high-risk procedures but warns that action must follow swiftly to address ongoing harms. The report sets out specific steps for the government to take to better protect consumers from dangerous practices and substandard products.

As the Department for Health and Social Care considers the committee's findings, the focus remains on closing the regulatory gaps that allow unsafe treatments to proliferate. The hope is that immediate legislative changes will restore consumer confidence and prevent further injuries in the booming cosmetic industry.