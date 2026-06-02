Mrs Brown's Boys Star Dermot O'Neill Announces Wife's Death After Stage Four Cancer Diagnosis

Mrs Brown's Boys star Dermot O'Neill has announced the death of his beloved wife Patricia, months after she received a stage four cancer diagnosis. The actor, who plays Grandad in the BBC comedy series, has said that his wife Patricia 'Chickie' Maguire, 60, died in the early hours of Monday morning.

Mrs Brown's Boys star Dermot O'Neill has announced the death of his beloved wife Patricia, months after she received a stage four cancer diagnosis . The actor, who plays Grandad in the BBC comedy series, has said that his wife Patricia 'Chickie' Maguire, 60, died in the early hours of Monday morning.

Mum of seven Patricia was only given months to live after being diagnosed with stage four cancer in January. Dermot, 74, told The Irish Sun on Monday: 'Chickie left us about half three in the morning. We are absolutely devastated. I am going to miss her so much.

' She had been undergoing chemotherapy at Dublin's Beaumont Hospital after receiving her diagnosis in Spain. Patricia and Dermot had travelled to Spain in January so she could have a hernia removed, after she felt unable to endure a lengthy stint on a waiting list at home in Ireland.

Mrs Brown's Boys star Dermot O'Neill has announced the death of his beloved wife Patricia, months after she received a stage four cancer diagnosis Upon arrival at the Spanish hospital, surgeons told her they were unable to operate as they found a number of tumours in her stomach. Chickie told The Irish Sun in an April interview: 'If I hadn't have gone abroad, I'd never have known I had stage four cancer.

' 'Once they found it, the doctors wanted to send me to another hospital in Spain. ' 'They said I might not see my kids for a while. I told them I wanted to come back to Ireland, or I'd never see my kids again.

' After revealing her diagnosis Patricia said she was given a boost when old school friends, who she hadn't seen in years, came to visit her during treatment. She also received hundreds of messages from fans of Mrs Brown's Boys and the show's cast. Until shortly before her death, Patricia worked on the tills at Dunnes Stores in Portmarnock, with the couple also praising her bosses for their support since her January diagnosis.

Dermot was diagnosed with cancer in 2019 but received the all clear in 2020 after it was caught early. The actor, who plays Grandad in the BBC comedy series, has said that his wife Patricia 'Chickie' Maguire, 60, died in the early hours of Monday morning The TV star discovered a lump in his throat while performing Mrs Brown's Boys D'Musical at London's O2, with a biopsy later confirming the lump was cancer.

He underwent intensive treatment including having lumps cut out of his tongue which left him unable to swallow





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