Mrs Hinch Responds to Mum-Shamers Accusing Her of Taking Kids Out of School for Family Holiday

Mrs Hinch, a popular cleaning influencer, has spoken out against mum-shamers who accused her of taking her children out of school for a family holiday. She explained that her sons are still on half-term and that she respects others' opinions on the matter, but for her, creating memories with her family is what life is all about.

Mrs Hinch has spoken out after mum-shamers accused her of taking her children out of school so they could enjoy a family holiday . The cleaning influencer, 36, has been sharing photos of her sunshine break with husband Jamie and their three sons Ronnie, six, Lennie, five, and Vinnie, 16 months, this week.

Whilst most of the social media sensation's 4.8m followers have been lapping up the wholesome content, some sent her messages questioning why her older boys were not in school. Mrs Hinch, whose real name is Sophie Hinchliffe, shared some comments with one fan writing: 'How do you handle the school fines?

'I'd love to take my kids out to make memories when we can afford it but daren't because of the fines. ' 'Lucky you can take them out of school. We aren't allowed for holidays. Enjoy x,' another said, and one more commented: 'Do school allow you to take boys out of school.

' Mrs Hinch has spoken out after mum-shamers accused her of taking her children out of school so they could enjoy a family holiday The influencer has been sharing photos of her break with husband Jamie and their sons Ronnie, six, Lennie, five, and Vinnie, 16 months, but has been asked how she 'handles the school fines' Responding to the comments, Sophie was keen to point out that she wasn't breaking any school rules that could lead to fines, as her boys are still on half-term.

'I'm getting so many messages about this so I just wanted to say both Ronnie and Lennie are still on school holidays as they have two weeks off at this time of year, not one,' she wrote. 'That said, I've never personally agreed with fining parents for taking their children on family holidays during term time. 'I completely respect that others may feel differently, but for me, creating memories together as a family is what life is all about.

'Everyone is entitled to their own opinion, and that's simply mine. ' Sophie's mother has also joined the family holiday following the death of the influencer's beloved dad Alan two years ago. Sophie captioned an Insta pic of her mum with her three grandsons enjoying their resort with the message: 'Because if you still have your parent, make every single second count. I know how quickly those moments become memories.

Happy holiday Mum, your boys love you x'. Sophie has taken a step back from the spotlight since her father died suddenly in his sleep on April 25, 2024, a month after he was hospitalised with respiratory issues.

Responding to the comments, Sophie was keen to point out that she wasn't breaking any school rules that could lead to fines, as her boys are still on half-term Last month she shared a heartbreaking tribute to her father on the second anniversary of his death as she recalled the moment she learned of his passing.

'2 years ago today, THAT day,' she wrote. 'What was an ordinary morning became the moment my life split into before and after. And I have never been the same person since.

'I remember the day like it was yesterday. What I was wearing. The weather. What was on the TV.

Exactly where my phone was when mum called me I answered. No words, just a sound.

' 'A sound that still lives inside me I remember the exact moment it hit me that Dad was gone. Please Dad! please just wake up. we need you, we haven't finished yet, Dad





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