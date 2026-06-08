Mrs Hinch Reveals Regret Over Gastric Band, 'Fear of Time' After Dad's Death and Son's Autism Diagnosis

In a candid Instagram post, cleaning influencer Sophie Hinchliffe, known as Mrs Hinch, has shared her regrets about a gastric band surgery that left lifelong complications. She also opened up about developing a 'fear of time' following the sudden death of her father, Alan, and the guilt she feels about not entering the woodwork workshop they built together. Additionally, she spoke about her eldest son Ronnie's autism diagnosis, explaining that she chooses to share only positive moments from his life.

Cleaning influencer Mrs Hinch , whose real name is Sophie Hinchliffe , has shared a heartfelt and candid Instagram post reflecting on her personal struggles, including a botched gastric band surgery, the profound grief following her father's death, and her eldest son's autism diagnosis.

The 36-year-old mother of three used a throwback photograph to showcase her significant weight loss, but quickly pivoted to a deeper discussion about her lifelong complicated relationship with her body and food. She explained that at 21, she made a rushed decision to undergo gastric band surgery. While the procedure was initially effective for weight loss, she now deeply regrets it due to the lifelong complications it has caused.

She admitted that regardless of her size, she has never felt comfortable in her own skin and often picks apart her appearance. The post also revealed her struggle to accept her height, stating that being 5'10" has been a source of insecurity since she was 16. She described a history of weight fluctuation, having been both a size 20 and a size 6. The influencer was also open about her awkwardness with compliments, underscoring a persistent lack of self-acceptance.

A major focus of the post was the devastating impact of losing her father, Alan, who died suddenly in his sleep on April 25, 2024, after a recent hospitalization for respiratory issues. Sophie described developing a 'fear of time' since his passing, a consuming anxiety about the finiteness of life. She explained that her nervous system feels permanently altered, leaving her constantly preoccupied with how much time everyone has left.

She expressed bewilderment at how others can appear calm when the future is so uncertain. Grief, she wrote, has taught her that life is short, but the fear itself has become a pervasive part of her existence, persisting every morning upon waking. This fear is intricately tied to the home she shares with her family on a £1.1million farmhouse in Essex.

She and her father had lovingly converted an outbuilding into a woodwork workshop for him, a project that now remains unfinished and frozen in time. Sophie confessed to feeling 'filled with guilt' that she has been unable to set foot in the workshop since holding her father's hand for the last time. She described the space as a shrine to his memory, with his pen and fleece exactly where he left them and sawdust on the floor undisturbed.

The guilt, she said, is a daily burden, stemming from her uncertainty about how to return and make him proud. She also shared more about her family, particularly her eldest son, Ronnie, who was diagnosed with autism in 2023. Addressing a common misconception, Sophie stated that she does not film or share moments of Ronnie's struggles or overwhelm, choosing instead to focus on the 'highs' of her children.

She is also a mother to Lennie, who is five, and Vinnie, who is 15 months old. The raw and honest post resonated deeply with her followers, who flooded the comments with messages of support and admiration. Many praised her strength and vulnerability, assuring her that her father would be incredibly proud of the person she is and the mother she has become. They thanked her for her candidness and encouraged her to continue being herself.

The post stands as a powerful testament to her journey through grief, body image issues, and motherhood, breaking away from her usual cleaning content to connect with her audience on a profoundly human level





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Mrs Hinch Sophie Hinchliffe Gastric Band Weight Loss Body Image Father Death Grief Fear Of Time Autism Ronnie Autism Parenting Mental Health

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