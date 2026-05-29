MSI Claw 8 EX AI+ Leaked Image Emerges, Showcasing New Handheld Design

A leaked image of the MSI Claw 8 EX AI+ has surfaced, providing a glimpse into the new handheld gaming PC's design. The image, obtained from the MSI Claw Discord server, appears to be a press image leaked through a Vietnamese media outlet. The design seems to blend elements of standard and ROG Xbox Ally X styles, featuring smooth, rounded grips and a larger screen. While the image is unverified, it suggests that the new Claw will be equipped with Intel G3 Extreme processors. MSI has yet to make an official announcement, but retailer listings hint at a high price point, potentially exceeding $1,800. The possibility of a non-Extreme G3 version with less storage at a more reasonable price remains uncertain.

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Join the club for quick access. Enter your email below and we'll send confirmation, and sign you up to our newsletter. Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brandsannounced some new processors for handheld gaming PCs , and everyone knows what that means: a new MSI Claw.

While other handhelds were lapping up AMD chips, the MSI Claw boasted Intel, so it's almost a given that the new G-series chips will tuck themselves inside a new Claw-and now it looks like we might have an actual image of what the handheld will look like. After being spotted on the MSI Claw Discord server. VideoCardz also has a different photo of it, and the site claims it has obtained this separately, which increases the likelihood that it's legit.

Nevertheless, there's still an 'unverified' caveat to all this, so take the salt and pinch it. The Redditor who posted the image says, The leak seems to originate from press images leaked through a Vietnamese media outlet, and I obtained it from the MSI Claw Discord server. According to my trusty buddy ChatGPT, the image's text translates to MSI officially announces Claw 8 EX AI+ equipped with Intel G3 Extreme.

That sounds about right to me, especially given we'd seen this name for the handheld The main thing worth mentioning here is its design, which seems to straddle both standard and ROG Xbox Ally X styles of handheld. The latter introduced controller grips that jut away from the screen in the style of the PlayStation Portal. This allows for a bigger screen while maintaining grip comfort.

It hasn't gone the whole hog like the ROG Xbox Ally, though, with the screen just jutting down a little. kind of design: smooth, rounded grips and nary a jut in sight. Both are likely to be more comfy than the older, angled but non-jutted designs that you'd find in, say, an We haven't seen an official announcement from MSI yet, so no word on an official price or release date yet. But all signs point towards something very expensive.

The retailer listings I mentioned earlier had the new Claw working out, after currency conversions, to $1,800+,Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors So, likely not one for those on any semblance of a budget, but we'll have to wait and see.

Perhaps there'll be a non-Extreme G3 version with less storage at a more reasonable price. Jacob got his hands on a gaming PC for the first time when he was about 12 years old. He swiftly realised the local PC repair store had ripped him off with his build and vowed never to let another soul build his rig again. With this vow, Jacob the hardware junkie was born.

Since then, Jacob's led a double-life as part-hardware geek, part-philosophy nerd, first working as a Hardware Writer for PCGamesN in 2020, then working towards a PhD in Philosophy for a few years while freelancing on the side for sites such as TechRadar, Pocket-lint, and yours truly, PC Gamer. Eventually, he gave up the ruthless mercenary life to join the world's #1 PC Gaming site full-time. It's definitely not an ego thing, he assures us.

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MSI Claw 8 EX AI+ Leaked Image Handheld Gaming PC Intel G3 Extreme ROG Xbox Ally X

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