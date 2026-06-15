MSI Versa 300 Wireless 8K Review: High Performance with Middling Software

We test the MSI Versa 300 Wireless 8K gaming mouse, which boasts a 26,000 DPI sensor and 8000 Hz polling rate. Find out if its strong specs and lightweight design outweigh the split software and basic build.

MSI expands its gaming peripherals lineup with the Versa 300 Wireless 8K mouse, targeting competitive gamers with high-end specifications at a mid-range price point. The device features a 26,000 DPI PixArt PAW3395 sensor and an 8000 Hz wireless polling rate, promising exceptional responsiveness and low latency, particularly beneficial for first-person shooter titles like Counter-Strike 2.

Weighing just 66 grams, its lightweight construction aids swift movements and reduces fatigue during extended gaming sessions. The mouse employs mechanical Omron switches rated for 60 million actuations, ensuring durability even under heavy use. While the sensor performance delivers precise tracking and the overall feel remains comfortable thanks to a textured grip and tactile scroll wheel, the accompanying software ecosystem splits functionality between two applications, creating a disjointed user experience.

MSI Center handles remapping, macros, and advanced switch settings such as angle snapping and debounce time, whereas RGB lighting control is relegated to the separate, web-based Portal X app, leading to inconsistency across operating systems. The build quality, with dense plastics and side texturing, feels robust though arguably lacking the premium touch of top-tier competitors.

The all-black design includes a DPI switch and side navigation buttons, a mode selector for Bluetooth or 2.4 GHz wireless on the underside, and a storage compartment for the USB-A receiver. RGB lighting is limited to a dim MSI logo on the rear.

Despite strong hardware credentials, the lack of unified, feature-rich software and a slightly generic aesthetic prevent the Versa 300 Wireless 8K from challenging the absolute best in class, though it remains a compelling option for gamers prioritizing sensor performance and low latency without an exorbitant budget





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Gaming Mouse Wireless Mouse MSI Versa 300 8K Polling 26K DPI Review

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