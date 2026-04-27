Muffin Break Telford Reopens After £65,000 Refurbishment

Muffin Break in Telford Shopping Centre has reopened following a £65,000 refurbishment, offering a modern and inviting atmosphere with a new brunch menu.

Muffin Break in Telford has officially reopened its doors to delighted customers following a substantial £65,000 refurbishment project. The popular café , situated within the bustling Telford Shopping Centre, underwent a temporary closure to facilitate the extensive renovations, which are part of Muffin Break ’s broader strategy of ongoing investment throughout the United Kingdom.

This reopening isn’t merely a cosmetic change; it represents a significant upgrade to the customer experience and a renewed commitment to serving the Telford community. The investment aims to elevate the café’s atmosphere, ensuring it remains a cherished local destination known for its warm hospitality and consistently high-quality offerings. The newly designed interior reflects Muffin Break’s latest brand aesthetic, boasting a brighter, more modern, and undeniably inviting ambiance.

The refurbishment has transformed the space into an ideal setting for enjoying the café’s signature freshly baked muffins and expertly prepared coffee. Muffin Break has long been celebrated for its commitment to baking on-site daily, providing customers with a tempting selection of both sweet and savoury treats. This dedication to freshness extends to their coffee, which is crafted using premium 100% Arabica beans, ensuring a rich and satisfying flavour profile.

To commemorate the grand reopening and express gratitude to its loyal customers, Muffin Break is introducing a brand-new Made to Order Brunch menu. This exciting addition features beloved classics such as the traditional Full English breakfast, alongside innovative new options like the enticing Brunch burger, offering something to satisfy every palate.

The revitalized café now provides a comfortable and welcoming environment for a diverse range of occasions, from quick coffee breaks and casual catch-ups with friends to more relaxed and leisurely meals. The design prioritizes comfort and encourages customers to linger and enjoy their experience. According to representatives from Muffin Break, the Telford store’s refurbishment signifies more than just a physical update.

It embodies the brand’s dedication to continuous improvement and its commitment to providing contemporary and welcoming spaces for its customers as it evolves within the competitive café market. They expressed immense excitement about welcoming back both familiar faces and new patrons to experience the transformed café. The company views this reinvestment as a testament to the store’s importance within the local community and its potential for continued success in the years to come.

Muffin Break, operating under the Foodco Group umbrella alongside its sister brand Jamaica Blue, is actively pursuing expansion and investment opportunities across the UK, solidifying its position as a leading force in the café industry. The Foodco Group’s strategic approach focuses on enhancing the customer experience and delivering consistently high-quality products and services. Shropshire Live, a dedicated provider of local news and entertainment since 2009, covered the reopening, highlighting its significance for the Telford community and the wider Shropshire region.

The refurbishment is expected to attract more visitors to the Telford Shopping Centre and contribute positively to the local economy





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Muffin Break Telford Refurbishment Café Brunch Foodco Group

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