Mugler's Starlicious Collection: Playful Gourmand Fragrances for Summer

Mugler unveils its new Starlicious collection, a lineup of lightweight eau de toilette fragrances inspired by colorful mocktails and designed for layering. The collection features Pistachio Praline, Berry Licorice, and Pineapple Musk, each offering distinct yet blendable gourmand scents perfect for summer. These body and hair mists, priced at £50 each, are crafted to be worn alone or mixed to create countless custom combinations, providing a fun and personalized olfactory experience. The Pineapple Musk variant even includes shimmering particles for a luminous glow. Ideal for warm weather, the fragrances are praised for their sweet yet sophisticated profiles and impressive longevity.

Mugler has launched its new Starlicious collection, a playful and innovative range of gourmand fragrances perfectly suited for the summer season. Inspired by vibrant mocktails and crafted for creativity, these lightweight eau de toilette scents are designed to be layered, allowing individuals to mix and match to create countless unique and personalized combinations.

The collection comprises three distinct yet harmonious fragrances: Pistachio Praline, Berry Licorice, and Pineapple Musk. Each is formulated as a body and hair mist with a lower concentration of fragrance oils, making them ideal for frequent application during warmer months. Priced at £50 for a 75ml bottle, the Starlicious line invites users to experiment and craft their own signature scents, whether worn alone or blended.

The Pistachio Praline variant captures the essence of creamy pistachio and caramelised praline, accented with patchouli for depth, resulting in a rich, comforting, and ultra-chic gourmand aroma. Enthusiasts praise its mature, smooth character and impressive longevity of five to seven hours on skin, longer on clothing and hair. The Berry Licorice offering combines strawberry and raspberry with licorice and freesia, delivering a sweet, fruity, and refreshing scent with floral undertones and a bold, complex finish.

Shoppers note its noticeable yet balanced berry notes and surprisingly good staying power for a mist. For those craving a tropical escape, Pineapple Musk blends exotic pineapple and creamy coconut with soft musk, evoking the feeling of sipping a poolside mocktail. This fragrance is further enhanced with delicate shimmering particles that impart a luminous glow to the skin, making it a perfect companion for holidays and summer outings.

Reviews highlight its clean, sweet, and sophisticated profile, describing it as the ultimate summer scent for fruity gourmand lovers. The true innovation of the Starlicious collection lies in its layering potential. By combining the three mists, users can unlock an entire world of bespoke blends, such as recommended mixes like 'Creamy Delight' or 'The Yummy Swirl.

' This approach transforms three products into an endless array of olfactory possibilities, encouraging creativity and personal expression. The fragrances are already selling fast, appealing to those seeking fresh, summery, and fun scents for everyday wear, whether at the office, gym, or on holiday. With their gourmand inspiration, versatile nature, and thoughtful formulation, Mugler's Starlicious collection stands out as a must-have for fragrance enthusiasts looking to elevate their summer scent wardrobe





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Mugler Starlicious Fragrance Perfume Gourmand Summer Layering Pistachio Praline Berry Licorice Pineapple Musk Eau De Toilette Body Mist Hair Mist Mocktail Sweet Fruity Shimmer

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