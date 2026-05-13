Multi-Agency Rescue Operation Following Fatal Lorry Crash with Sheep in Shropshire

A complex emergency response unfolded on Tuesday after a lorry overturned on the A489 in Shropshire, trapping the driver and endangering 450 sheep. Emergency services, including firefighters, police, and veterinary teams, worked for hours to rescue the driver and livestock, but many animals did not survive.

A large-scale emergency response unfolded on a Tuesday afternoon after a heavy goods vehicle transporting around 450 sheep overturned near the Shropshire border. Authorities received the call at 2.44 pm reporting that the lorry had flipped on its side along the A489 at Snead, trapping the driver inside the cab and creating a hazardous situation involving the livestock.

Six fire engines were immediately dispatched to the scene, with firefighting teams arriving from Bishops Castle, Clun, and Wellington. Specialized equipment, including Rescue Tenders, heavy-duty cutters, and spreaders, was deployed to rescue the trapped driver. Once freed, the driver was transferred to the West Midlands Ambulance Service and later airlifted by the West Midlands Air Ambulance for precautionary medical checks at a nearby hospital.

The operation required a coordinated effort from multiple agencies, including the Bishops Castle Safer Neighbourhood Team and West Mercia Police, who managed traffic diversions and road closures. Meanwhile, the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service focused on stabilizing the overturned vehicle and safely transporting the sheep. Local farmers and veterinary professionals were called in to provide aid, but despite their efforts, a significant number of the animals perished in the incident.

Authorities emphasized the complexity of the recovery process due to the sheer number of livestock involved and the need to prioritize both human safety and animal welfare





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Lorry Accident Sheep Rescue Emergency Services Shropshire Road Safety

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