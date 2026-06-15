Multi-Millionaire Banker with Royal Ties Arrested as 'Putney Pusher' After Nearly a Decade

A wealthy banker and former British Army officer, descended from European royalty, has been arrested for the infamous 2017 'Putney Pusher' incident where a woman was shoved into traffic on Putney Bridge. The arrest revives a high-profile cold case that haunted London for years.

A multi-millionaire banker with royal lineage has been arrested in connection with the infamous ' Putney Pusher ' case, marking a significant breakthrough in a case that has captivated Britain for nearly a decade.

The suspect, a 44-year-old director at a private bank and former decorated British Army officer, was detained at his £1.4 million home in west London. The arrest relates to the shocking incident on May 5, 2017, when a female pedestrian was violently shoved into the path of a double-decker bus on Putney Bridge during the morning rush hour.

The act, captured on widely circulated CCTV footage, showed the jogger pushing the victim directly into the path of an oncoming bus traveling at approximately 12 mph. The bus driver, Oliver Salbris, reacted swiftly, swerving and missing the woman's head by mere inches, thereby saving her life. The jogger then continued his run without stopping, only to pass the scene again about 15 minutes later, ignoring the victim's calls to halt.

Despite an intensive initial investigation involving interviews with 50 men and the arrest of three other suspects-including an American investment banker who provided an alibi-no charges were ever filed, and the case was officially closed in 2018. It remained one of Britain's most puzzling unsolved crimes until new information prompted detectives to reopen their inquiries, culminating in today's dramatic arrest.

The suspect's background includes familial ties to European royal dynasties, such as the House of Windsor, and a successful career in the City of London advising high-net-worth individuals and institutions. Described in review posts as friendly and popular, his arrest has sent shockwaves through his professional and social circles. The victim, a 33-year-old woman who survived largely unscathed thanks to the driver's heroism, has never been publicly identified.

The enduring public fascination with the case even inspired a 2024 play, 'Once Upon a Bridge,' which reimagined the incident from the perspectives of the jogger, the victim, and the driver. The bus driver, Oliver Salbris, has publicly reflected on the lasting impact of that morning, stating that while it does not haunt him, he cannot forget the incident and remains extra vigilant whenever he crosses Putney Bridge.

He expressed relief that his quick reactions prevented a tragedy and provided his details to the victim immediately after the event. Police have confirmed that the 44-year-old man remains in custody for questioning on suspicion of attempted grievous bodily harm, and inquiries are ongoing. The arrest brings a measure of closure to a case that has lingered in the public consciousness for years, driven by the chilling surveillance footage and the sheer randomness of the attack.

The suspect's profile-a wealthy, well-connected former army officer turned banker-adds a layer of complexity to a story that has long been defined by its mystery. As the investigation continues, many are awaiting further details about what motivated such a violent act and how new evidence finally pointed to this individual after years of dead ends





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