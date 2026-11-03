Multiple Fatalities Confirmed After Shooting At Moss Landing California Beach

Monterey County Sheriff's Office confirms multiple deaths following a shooting near Jetty Road in Moss Landing, California. Beach remains closed as police investigate.

Authorities confirmed early Monday morning that multiple people have died as a result of a shooting incident in Moss Landing, California. The Monterey County Sheriff's Office reported that the violent event occurred just after midnight on Monday along Jetty Road. Emergency responders and law enforcement agencies arrived at the scene immediately to secure the area and manage the aftermath of the tragedy.

Official Confirmation Of Fatalities And Scene Security

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office stated clearly that there are multiple fatalities and casualties confirmed at the location. Law enforcement officials did not immediately disclose the specific number of individuals involved in the incident. They also did not provide details regarding the sequence of events that led to the shooting or whether any arrests have been made at this stage.

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The Sheriff's Office assured the public that there is no active threat to the Moss Landing Community at this time. Officials emphasized that this is an active investigation and promised that no further information will be released until the inquiry progresses. Police have cordoned off the area to preserve evidence and assist forensic teams in their work.

California State Parks Police Respond And Close Beach

California State Parks police also responded to the scene to assist with the investigation and secure the surrounding area. The state park beach has been closed to the public while the shooting is being investigated, as reported by ABC7. This closure ensures that investigators can work without interference from spectators or bystanders.

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Moss Landing is a state beach park known for its panoramic views of the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary. It is a popular spot for picnics because the dunes protect it from afternoon winds. However, the area is known to be hazardous for water recreation due to strong rip currents, according to California State Parks.

Senator John Laird Offers Support To Victims

State Senator John Laird, who represents Monterey County, issued a statement offering his support for those impacted by the shooting. He highlighted that over the weekend, there were numerous reports of shooting deaths across the country. He described the recent violence in Moss Landing as an unspeakable horror that has hit home on the Central Coast.

Laird noted that reports of multiple fatalities just after midnight in Moss Landing have caused immense pain and suffering. He stated that the suffering of all those impacted is impossible to measure and that his heart goes out to everyone affected. The Senator thanked the Monterey County Sheriff and team for their management of this devastating situation.

Impact On Local Community And Next Steps

The Daily Mail contacted the sheriff's office and the park's department for additional information regarding the ongoing investigation. Moss Landing State Beach is normally open from 8am to sunset, and there is no entrance fee for visitors. The closure of this popular recreational area has likely impacted local residents and tourists planning to visit the sanctuary views.

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Residents and visitors should be aware that the area remains off-limits for the foreseeable future. Law enforcement agencies are urging the public to stay clear of the scene to facilitate the investigation. Further updates are expected as the Monterey County Sheriff's Office continues to gather facts and identify suspects if applicable.