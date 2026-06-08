Multiple offenders sentenced in child exploitation and drug cases

Several individuals received sentences for child sexual exploitation offenses, including downloading indecent images, attempting to groom children online, and combining such activities with drug dealing. Courts imposed suspended jail terms, rehabilitation orders, and long-term sex offender registration.

The following cases involve individuals convicted of child sexual exploitation offenses, including downloading indecent images, attempting to engage children in sexual communication, and drug dealing combined with such offenses.

Each case highlights different aspects of the criminal behavior and judicial responses. In the first case, a man admitted to downloading and viewing child abuse images over many years, storing more than 33,000 files, some involving victims as young as two. The defendant, identified as Aspden, lived a double life and expressed concern about his activities becoming known, understanding he would need to relocate.

His guilty pleas covered three counts of making indecent images of children and one of possession of prohibited images. The judge sentenced him to a two-year jail term suspended for two years, emphasizing his concealed double life. As part of the sentence, he must attend 20 rehabilitation sessions, be placed on the sex offender register for ten years, and subject to a ten-year sexual harm prevention order.

Another offender, 52-year-old Phillip Smith, a long-registered sex offender, used Facebook to befriend young girls and immediately solicited explicit pictures. He grew impatient when the teenagers did not respond quickly. Unbeknownst to him, the girls were actually paedophile hunters posing as minors to catch predators. The recorder sentencing him imposed two-and-a-half years in jail, citing the need to protect the public and noting that contact offenses would cause severe, lasting emotional damage to real children.

Smith pleaded guilty to attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child and breaching a previous order. He will remain on the sex offender register for life. Lewis Green combined drug dealing with searching for and possessing child abuse material. His internet searches used terms like incest, underage, 10-year-old, and child porn.

Police found cocaine, ecstasy, LSD, ketamine and magic mushrooms at his home along with the illegal images. He received a two-year suspended sentence, 200 hours of unpaid work, and ten rehabilitation sessions. The judge also imposed a ten-year sexual harm prevention order and ten-year sex offender registration. Green admitted three counts of possessing indecent images of children, possession with intent to supply various class A and B drugs, and being concerned in supplying magic mushrooms.

Lastly, Trevor Jeffrey, a married 64-year-old, was found with nearly 30,000 child abuse images and over 131,000 keyword searches for such material, including children as young as six. He claimed he looked out of curiosity rather than sexual interest, but the court accepted there was no evidence he intended contact offenses. The judge rejected the notion that such crimes are victimless, stressing that the children depicted are real and the abuse causes profound harm.

Jeffrey received a 20-month suspended sentence, 120 hours of unpaid work, and up to 40 rehabilitation sessions. He was placed on the sex offender register for ten years and given a ten-year sexual harm prevention order after pleading guilty to three counts of making indecent images and one of possessing prohibited images.

These cases illustrate the severe legal and social consequences for those involved in child sexual abuse material, whether as viewers, solicitors, or those combining such activity with other crimes like drug supply. The sentences combine immediate custody or suspended terms with extensive rehabilitation requirements and long-term monitoring through the sex offender register and prevention orders. Judges repeatedly emphasized the real harm to victims, the predatory nature of the conduct, and the necessity of protecting children from further risk





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Child Abuse Images Indecent Images Of Children Sex Offender Register Suspended Sentence Rehabilitation Sexual Harm Prevention Order Drug Dealing Online Grooming Paedophile Hunters

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