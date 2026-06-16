Multipurpose beauty finds that are perfect for travelling and on a budget

Discover the £27 find that offers users a sheeny flush of healthy-looking luminous colour and can be used multiple ways. Available in five wearable shades, including the new Rose Madder, this product can be swept onto lips and cheeks using the fingertips, making it perfect for travelling.

Multipurpose beauty finds are always handy to have, allowing users to create fuss-free makeup looks without breaking the bank. Not only are two-in-one products ideal for keeping costs down and making application a doddle, but they're also perfect for travelling, ensuring makeup bags don't need to carry excess bulk.

The £27 find offers users a sheeny flush of healthy-looking luminous colour. Available in five wearable shades including the new Rose Madder, the product can be swept onto lips and cheeks using the fingertips, meaning no brushes are needed. and is able to be used alone or with other makeup products. If Lisa Eldridge's stick doesn't suit, then elsewhere on the high street isAvailable in multiple shades, they've been created to blend effortlessly into a soft-focus flush of colour.

Meanwhile, at Sephora is the highly-rated r.e.m. beautyhigh praise for the Dewy Lip and Cheek Stick , with one commenting: This is such a beautiful colour on my 57 year old old skin full of joie de vivre, love it. Meanwhile, another said: Ordered this product in the new rose madder shade. It's a wonderful consistency both dewy but long lasting.

Gives a youthful glow to the cheeks - where it melts into the skin and the addition of the colour to the lips completes a chic look. Really happy and highly recommend. A third raved: Pomegranate Glacé gives you the most beautiful flush as if you were in a Jane Austen novel. The colour and texture are superb like all of Lisa Eldridge products.

I love them. It is worth those who don't like fragrance in their products noting this sentence from one person's lengthy review which reads: This blush/balm has truly gorgeous colour and easy application, but I can't wear it because of the maddening vanilla scent. Despite this, another happy buyer wrote: This is my second Lip and Cheek Stick. I love the texture of this creamy product.

It blends well and looks wonderful on my aging face. I have also used this product, the Cinnamon Bun, so far, on my eyes at the suggestion of my niece. Try it. You'll really love how versatile this is.

Someone else said: This was even prettier than I thought. I contemplated for a while on colour choice and definitely made the right one. This is just beautiful. Super easy to apply and blend doesn't lift make-up underneath. It's just lovely





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Multipurpose Beauty Finds Dewy Lip And Cheek Stick Lisa Eldridge Rose Madder R.E.M. Beauty

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