Mum of 22-year-old who overdosed on prescription drugs speaks out about addiction and 'broken' system

A heartbroken mum has spoken out about her son's death after he overdosed on prescription drugs, highlighting the need for support for those suffering from addiction. Ruth Fowler shares her story to raise awareness for lives troubled by addiction.

A heartbroken mum has told of her horror after finding her 'beautiful' son dead in her kitchen after he overdosed on prescription drugs . Ruth Fowler, 54, never imagined that saying goodnight to her 'funny and loving' 22-year-old son William on July 2 last year would be the last time she told him, 'I love you.

' William, a triplet, had been using cannabis and ketamine recreationally from the age of 16. Over time, his drug use escalated, and following diagnoses of mental health conditions, he began taking highly addictive prescription medications, including Valium, oxycodone, and Xanax, which he obtained from street dealers. Ruth, from Ightham, said her son's death came after he failed to receive the support he needed to maintain sobriety, despite making four attempts to overcome his addiction.

The mum is now sharing her story to raise awareness for lives troubled by addiction. William's step-sister Suri Hagger, 16, is also crowdfunding by running a half-marathon in his name to raise money for charity, Addiction Family Support Charity. Ruth said:





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Addiction Prescription Drugs Support System Sobriety Young People Mental Health Polydrug Misuse Charity

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