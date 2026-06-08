Mum-of-five discovers herself again on extreme day trips with partner

A mum-of-five has found a way to balance her love of travel with her responsibilities as a mother by taking extreme day trips with her partner. Oliviyah Stevens, 36, has visited 20 countries and has just added Piscara, Italy, to her list, paying just £30 for a return flight.

A mum-of-five leaves her kids to go on extreme trips with her partner for a date day and said it had allowed her to discover herself again.

Oliviyah Stevens, 36, felt quite depressed after her maternity leave with her son Kaius, one, came to an end and she needed her own time away. She stumbled across extreme day trips and took her first solo trip to Alicante in November 2025 - leaving her five kids with her partner Kyle, 37. Oliviyah also goes abroad with Kyle, a behaviour mentor, every few months for a date day.

Oliviyah also takes her kids on extreme getaways - whisking the whole family away to Italy, Morocco and Bucharest. In total, Oliviyah has visited 20 countries and has just added Piscara, Italy, to her list, paying just £30 for a return flight. Oliviyah, a teacher from Walthamstow, said: It's amazing. It's one thing not having the kids for a day and being in my home, but I'm cleaning and it's not really a break.

With this you're actually having to go out and leaving your house in London, where everything is so expensive. The price of flying to Mallorca is the same as an evening meal. I find it really liberating and I feel like I've got myself back and as a mum you can forget that a bit. It's very tiring doing lots of travel, but having five kids at home I'm tired as well.

I prefer to be tired on a plane or on a beach. Oliviyah has three children, Sahara, 14, Imani, 10 and Bear, nine, from a previous relationship and daughter Kenyah, two and son Kaius, one, with partner Kyle. She realised the quick trips were doable after a three-day break to Crete with Kyle was cut short due to a cancelled flight.

Instead, they made the most of their planned childcare by booking a new destination straight away and flew to Morocco and back in 30 hours in the same weekend. She said: I suddenly got the hunch for it to do more of these quick trips when childcare couldn't allow us to do long lengths of time.

It was my daughter's 13th birthday and she wanted to go to Morocco and because I was on maternity leave I was able to do that, but because she was at school she was not able to take out more than a day. I realised it was doable with kids. As my maternity leave was coming to an end I was quite depressed and I thought before I return to work I need my own time to go away.

My first ever extreme day trip was one with our two younger kids and my partner to Italy for the day. The flight out was at 7am and we came back to London at 11pm. It was for Kaius and Kenyah's birthday who are born a year and two days apart to Bergamo. We went to a theme park called Leolandia - it was a lot cheaper than going to Chessington.

Making the leap to travel alone, Oliviyah left the kids with Kyle to venture out on her first extreme day trip Alicante. She said: I started to get the bite for it and went away by myself in November - it was a Saturday and couldn't get childcare, so my partner looked after the kids. This trip was amazing, well-needed downtime, and I managed to get through at least 30 pages of my book.

I got the bus from the airport straight to the beach and sat on the beach for an hour. Then I got hungry, so I went to a café on the beach. I walked into the town centre of Alicante to go to Zara, thinking it would be loads cheaper, it wasn't, but I had a mooch. I was anxious as the first time travelling I wanted to be at the airport in good time.

I scroll through Sky Scanner and look at whatever is available and just book it. I don't care about anything as long as it's affordable and the flight times are OK. In April 2026, Oliviyah and Kyle also jetted off to Mallorca for the day to celebrate her birthday - with flights costing £62 each, leaving the kids with Oliviyah's mum, Carole. They even managed to squeeze in a boat ride to their busy day.

She said she was lucky to have been on half-term holidays abroad as a child, but Kyle had not had the same experience growing up. She said: I like to go abroad on holiday and Kyle knows that often with the children we can't go away together, so I go by myself. I did start to realise the holidays would be better if we could both go together.

It was great going by myself, but I still wanted to be with him as well. He's not an avid traveller it's only since he met me he's been on all these holidays. I think it's important as well as new parents to take that time for yourself. We're a bit older and have had kids - you lose yourself again.

We've found time to come about for us. It's important for us to have that date day every so often. They have also visited Morocco, Luxembourg and Amsterdam together. In Luxembourg in November 2025 they visited the Christmas markets, hired bikes and got matching tattoos together.

Sharing her travel finds online, Oliviyah said that when she shared how affordable extreme day trips were, other women said they wanted to give it a try





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