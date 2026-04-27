Mum's Mercedes Held 'Ransom' After Brake Failure Due to Known Water Ingress Issue

A Wigan mother is battling Mercedes-Benz and her finance company after a brake failure caused by water ingress – a known defect in the EQC model – resulted in a £17,569 repair bill not covered by warranty. The family is now without a car and facing financial hardship.

A mother, Melanie Cotton, from Wigan, is facing a significant financial and logistical challenge after her Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 electric car, purchased in February 2024 for £38,037, experienced a brake failure in November 2023 while her husband, Dan, was driving with their children.

Fortunately, Dan, a former Royal Marine, was able to safely bring the vehicle to a stop using emergency braking techniques. The subsequent investigation revealed the brake failure was caused by water ingress due to a blocked sunroof drain – a known defect in the EQC model that led to recalls in 2021. Despite the car being under warranty until May 2026, Mercedes-Benz has refused to cover the £17,569 repair bill, claiming no active recall campaigns exist for this specific issue.

Melanie has ceased making monthly payments on the hire purchase agreement, as she no longer has access to the vehicle. While Warrington Mercedes initially covered the cost of a hire car, this support ended once authorization for repairs on her original vehicle was not granted. The family is now relying on her husband’s work van for transportation.

A key point of contention is that the issue was not identified during previous services conducted at the Warrington Mercedes-Benz dealership, including one just two days after the brake failure occurred. Furthermore, MotoNovo Finance, the car finance company, has also rejected a refund request, placing the financial burden squarely on Melanie and Dan. Melanie has escalated the dispute to the Financial Ombudsman Service, seeking a resolution to this frustrating situation.

The case highlights a recurring problem with the Mercedes-Benz EQC model, as reported by motoring outlets in 2021 and confirmed by numerous online forum posts, where water ingress leads to component failures, specifically affecting the power steering and, in Melanie’s case, the braking system. Melanie questions why the dealership failed to identify the blocked sunroof drain during routine servicing, especially given the known defect and previous recall.

She feels unfairly treated, stating that Mercedes-Benz is essentially holding her car 'ransom' until she pays the substantial repair bill. The finance company maintains that the customer bears the responsibility for the repair costs and requires independent evidence of a pre-existing defect, which Melanie has been unable to obtain due to the car’s age and her ownership period.

The situation has left the family in a difficult position, facing significant financial strain and transportation challenges while pursuing a resolution with Mercedes-Benz and MotoNovo Finance





MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Mercedes-Benz EQC Brake Failure Water Ingress Warranty Finance Financial Ombudsman Recall Car Repair Consumer Rights

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

How Williams won out over three F1 rivals to snare ex-Mercedes chief as team bossIn his current role of F1 Digital Editor, Lewis is responsible for leading Crash.net's coverage of the F1 world championship, a position he has held since February 2020. Lewis earned promotion to Crash.net's lead F1 writer after just two years of working for the company, having originally joined the team February 2018. In his time at Crash.

Read more »

Mercedes shares funny Kimi Antonelli garage prank to 'keep him grounded'Kimi Antonelli and Bradley Lord have revealed how Mercedes is helping the 19-year-old stay focused amid his early 2026 Formula 1 success

Read more »

Everton set sights on signing John McGinn after talks heldThe inside track on the football stories that matter

Read more »

Doriane Pin details historic Mercedes F1 test at SilverstoneDoriane Pin has reflected on her maiden Formula 1 test with Mercedes at Silverstone, describing the car’s speed, braking and downforce as unlike anything she had experienced before

Read more »

Gleaming new Fisherman's Friend factory held upPlans for the ultra modern factory in Fleetwood have been stalled

Read more »

DTM Red Bull Ring: Maro Engel wins for Mercedes in Race 2Engel ends Mercedes' curse in Austria, while polesitter van der Linde struggles to sixth

Read more »