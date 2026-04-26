Mum Saves Hundreds with Simple Cashback App

A Lancashire mum shares how the tuck. app has helped her save hundreds of pounds on groceries and other purchases by earning cashback on everyday spending at major UK retailers.

A Lancashire mum is sharing her success story of significantly reducing household expenses using a user-friendly cashback application. Swinny Coutinho, a resident of Fleetwood, has discovered a simple yet effective method to save hundreds of pounds annually on her grocery bills and other essential purchases.

The key to her savings lies in the 'tuck.

' app, a platform that rewards users with cashback on purchases made at a wide range of major UK retailers, including popular supermarket chains like Morrisons and Argos. The app’s accessibility extends to virtually all major supermarkets across the United Kingdom, making it a convenient option for shoppers nationwide. Swinny explains that the appeal of the tuck. app is its simplicity.

She emphasizes that it allows her to earn money on items she would be purchasing regardless, making it a seamless addition to her existing shopping habits. Her weekly cashback earnings typically range from £3 to £5, and over time, these small amounts have accumulated to a substantial £500 in savings. As a mother of two young sons and living with her husband, Swinny is consistently mindful of household budgeting.

She actively seeks out opportunities to save, exploring options like cashback rewards, participating in surveys, and diligently scanning receipts. She describes a genuine enjoyment in finding ways to reduce spending while still acquiring necessary goods. Prior to discovering tuck. , Swinny had experimented with other cashback platforms, but found them to be less practical and user-friendly.

She noted that many of these alternatives were primarily online-focused, easily forgotten, and often involved lengthy processing times for cashback payouts, sometimes accompanied by unexpected fees. In contrast, tuck. stands out with its straightforward approach, zero charges, and instant cashback rewards, making it her preferred choice. Swinny has successfully integrated the app into her weekly routine, typically spending between £100 and £150 on groceries, clothing, and household necessities. This consistent spending generates a reliable stream of cashback.

Beyond regular grocery shopping, she has also utilized the app for larger purchases, including a combined expenditure of over £800 on mobile phones and garden supplies. Over the past year, her family has benefited from approximately £350 in cashback savings, directly contributing to their financial well-being. She highlights the app’s ease of use, both online and in physical stores, and its ability to promote mindful spending habits.

Swinny believes that the app encourages consumers to be more aware of their expenditures and to actively seek better value. She stresses that these seemingly small savings accumulate significantly over time, requiring minimal effort while providing a tangible financial benefit. Rather than immediately spending the cashback, Swinny prefers to accumulate it towards larger financial goals.

Last year, the family used their earnings to fund a holiday to Dubai, and this year, they plan to allocate the savings towards reducing their mortgage. She actively recommends the app to her friends, describing it as an exceptionally easy way to save money. Neel Thakrar, the CEO of tuck. , echoes Swinny’s sentiment, emphasizing that her story demonstrates the power of consistent, small savings.

He points out that Swinny has not altered her lifestyle or spending patterns; she has simply incorporated cashback into her daily routine. Thakrar recognizes that everyday costs can quickly escalate for busy families and that earning money back on these expenses, even in small increments, can make a substantial difference, aiding with significant purchases, vacations, or long-term financial objectives





leedslivenews / 🏆 118. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Cashback Savings App Personal Finance Groceries Retail Money Saving Tuck.

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Rise of the Burnt Basque Cheesecake and a Simple Home RecipeThis article details the growing popularity of the Burnt Basque Cheesecake, originating in San Sebastian, Spain, and provides a straightforward recipe for home bakers to recreate the decadent dessert. It highlights its ease of preparation despite its luxurious taste and appearance.

Read more »

Samsung Galaxy A37 and A57 deal saves up to £30 with spring sale discount codesTwo Samsung Galaxy phones have been included in a spring promotion from a major mobile retailer

Read more »

Get your garden ready for summer with these 10 simple stepsThe RHS’s chief horticulturalist reveals his to-do list, from sowing veg and herbs to catching weeds while they’re young

Read more »

Simple Phone Setting Can Cause Airport Delays – Here’s How to Avoid ItTravellers are advised to maximize their phone screen brightness before heading to the airport to ensure quick and easy scanning of boarding passes, avoiding potential delays at security and boarding gates.

Read more »

Ginger can stay fresh for six months using cooking expert's simple storage tipCookbook author, Maria Keenan is keen to help UK shoppers who are tired of their fresh ginger going off before they've had a chance to use it - and her storage 'hack' ensures you can use it for up to six months

Read more »

Budget-Friendly Suitcase Alternative Saves Travelers ThousandsOnline Home Shop is offering a three-piece hard shell metallic suitcase set for £80, a significant saving compared to luxury brands like Rimowa which cost thousands for similar sizes. Amazon also has discounted LUGG Travel Suitcases available.

Read more »