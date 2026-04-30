Mummified Corpse Found in £4M Chelsea Mansion as Neighbors Battle 'Neighbor from Hell' Over Decaying Property

A decomposing body identified as an Irish builder named Frank was discovered in a neglected £4million Chelsea mansion owned by Nicholas Halbritter. The property has been the subject of a prolonged legal battle, with neighbors complaining about its deteriorating condition, including invasive Japanese knotweed, rodent infestations, and a leaking mains causing mosquito swarms. Halbritter, a former councillor and war veteran fundraiser, has been ordered to clean up the property, but neighbors describe him as uncooperative and reclusive.

A shocking discovery in a decaying £4million mansion in Chelsea has revealed the mummified remains of an Irish builder named Frank. The property on Ifield Road has been embroiled in a lengthy legal dispute, with neighbors claiming its neglected condition has rendered nearby homes unsellable.

The owner, Nicholas Halbritter, has been ordered to remove invasive Japanese knotweed from the garden after it transformed into a rat-infested jungle. Concerns about the house date back to at least 2010, when a decomposing corpse was found in the basement after residents reported a foul odor. Neighbors identified the deceased as Frank, a lodger who frequented a local pub. When he stopped appearing, residents grew suspicious and alerted authorities.

Police, using a ladder from a neighboring garden, discovered the severely decomposed body, which was so putrid that many officers vomited. The officer who found the corpse was on his first day and was so traumatized that neighbors offered him whisky to calm his nerves. Locals describe the house as a swamp due to failing drains, creating a breeding ground for rats and foxes. The foxes' screeching at night disrupts their sleep.

Japanese knotweed, now growing up to 10 feet tall, has overtaken the rear of the property, threatening to spread to neighboring homes. Halbritter, a former councillor and chair of Kensington and Chelsea's Royal British Legion branch, inherited the mansion from his parents, Sidney and Elizabeth. Elizabeth's death, a convicted shoplifter who stole from high-end stores like Liberty and John Lewis, is believed to have triggered Halbritter's neglect of the property.

Despite his public service record, including fundraising for war veterans and attending an Armed Forces reception at 10 Downing Street, neighbors describe him as a reclusive figure who avoids discussions about the house's condition. Christine Gambles, a next-door neighbor, said Halbritter rushes into his home and slams the door if approached. The Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea has issued a Section 215 order, legally requiring Halbritter to address the property's issues.

Residents have documented a litany of problems, including rampant knotweed, rodent infestations, mosquito swarms from a leaking mains, and broken windows allowing vegetation to grow inside. The mansion's dilapidated state contrasts sharply with Halbritter's public image, raising questions about his priorities. He also owns another neglected property in Camberwell, further fueling neighbors' frustration





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Mummified Corpse Chelsea Mansion Nicholas Halbritter Japanese Knotweed Neighbor Dispute

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