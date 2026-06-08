Mungo Jerry Star Ray Dorset Rushed to Hospital After Surgery

Mungo Jerry star Ray Dorset has revealed he was rushed to hospital in Bournemouth following a recent surgery. The singer, 80, rose to fame as a member of the band which recorded the hit song In The Summertime back in 1970.

Mungo Jerry star Ray Dorset has revealed he was rushed to hospital in Bournemouth following a recent surgery. The singer, 80, rose to fame as a member of the band which recorded the hit song In The Summertime back in 1970.

Sharing a health update on X, Ray praised the NHS staff for taking such good care of him, but then revealed the hilarious moment they began singing his famous song. He said, Once again I have been taken by ambulance to Bournemouth hospital following my recent surgery. A few minutes ago whilst laying on my back awaiting an ultrasound scan I could hear a few nurses singing In The Summertime.

I said to myself Oh no I have been recognised, but I have to admit that I began chuckling despite the discomfort. What a day! Fans of Ray shared their well-wishes for him in the comments, writing, Hope you are feeling better soon mate, and more to the point that they get to the root cause. Great to see that that song is still alive and kicking after all these years!

I too love the song; wishing you all the best! Wishing you a speedy recovery. In The Summertime, Mungo Jerry's biggest ever hit, sold six million copies in the first six months after it was released in 1970. Ray is yet to share further details on his surgery, but he has previously spoken about struggling with IBS (Irritable Bowel Syndrome) while touring with the band.

He later shared an update on his health, writing, Thanks again so much for all of the good wishes. I got back from the hospital in the early hours of this morning, & I have to be back tomorrow morning. All of the staff at the hospital could not have been nicer so massive thanks to all of the staff at the Bournemouth Hospital.

The singer rose to fame as a member of the band which recorded the hit song In The Summertime back in 1970s Mungo Jerry had nine singles make the charts in the UK, including two number ones - In the Summertime and Baby Jump. While the group has had several lineup changes, Ray has been a consistent member of the band throughout its history.

Ray has previously shared that In The Summertime has earned him silly money in royalties over the years, even though it only took 10 minutes to write. He told The Daily Mail in 2018, That one song which I wrote in just ten minutes, has never gone out of fashion, and been covered by so many artistes, even Billy Idol and Slash .

Actually, I've never consciously written a hit song and I still can't believe how much of a money-spinner it has been, but I'm not complaining - it's one of those songs that just keeps giving. The royalties from songs still roll in - thankfully, it's always summer somewhere in the world





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Mungo Jerry Ray Dorset In The Summertime NHS Bournemouth Hospital

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Big Picture: This week's images from the south of EnglandThe best images sent to us from Berkshire, Dorset, Hampshire, the Isle of Wight and Oxfordshire.

Read more »

Jerry Springer: From High School Yearbook to King of Trash TVExplore the life of Jerry Springer, from his birth in a London Tube station during WWII to his reign as the controversial talk-show host of the 1990s, including his political career and lasting impact on television.

Read more »

Lightweight polymer protects X-ray workers from chronic pain and lead toxicityA light, flexible polymer material developed at the University of Waterloo could replace the lead in heavy X-ray aprons, providing the same protection from harmful radiation while reducing their weight by almost 90 per cent.

Read more »

From Partner to Full‑Time Carer: A Dorset Couple's Struggle with Early Onset Alzheimer'sTerry Byrne left a six figure sales job to care for his wife Jen after she was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer's. Their lockdown experience, financial hardship and eventual move to a care home reveal the hidden challenges faced by dementia caregivers.

Read more »