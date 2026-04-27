Murder Investigation Launched After Fatal Stabbing in Brighton's Regency Square

A murder probe is underway following a violent altercation in an upscale Brighton neighborhood, leaving one man dead and another critically injured. Police have arrested a suspect and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

A murder investigation has been launched following a violent altercation at an upscale residence near Brighton 's seafront. Emergency services were alerted to the incident at Moon's Lodge in Regency Square at approximately 2:10 AM on Sunday after reports of a severe brawl.

Upon arrival, authorities discovered two men with stab wounds. One victim, a man in his 30s, was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, while the second, a 37-year-old, was pronounced dead at the scene. His family has been notified of the tragic loss. Police swiftly apprehended a 26-year-old man with no fixed address near the scene.

He is currently in custody on charges of murder, grievous bodily harm with intent, and possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities have assured the public that there is no broader threat to safety. Brighton Chief Superintendent Adam Hays emphasized the devastating impact of the incident, stating that the community will see an increased police presence in and around Regency Square as the case unfolds.

The force remains committed to combating knife crime and will take decisive action against violent offenders. Witnesses or individuals with relevant information, including footage, are encouraged to contact the police via their online portal or by calling 101, referencing Operation Wenthill. The incident has sent shockwaves through the typically tranquil neighborhood, prompting concerns about safety and security in the area.

Local residents have expressed their distress over the violence, with some calling for stricter measures to prevent such incidents in the future. The police have reiterated their dedication to resolving the case swiftly and ensuring justice for the victims and their families.

Meanwhile, the community is urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the authorities. As the investigation progresses, further updates are expected to be released by Sussex Police





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Murder Stabbing Brighton Regency Square Police Investigation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

James Milner: At 40, I only have one regret in my careerThe Brighton midfielder reveals his secrets to staying fit at 40,

Read more »

Women's Super League LIVE: Leaders Manchester City beaten at BrightonBrighton deal blow to Manchester City’s title hopes after coming from behind to win 3-2 in Women’s Super League.

Read more »

WSL: Man City boss Andree Jeglertz not worried by slip-up at BrightonManchester City head coach Andree Jeglertz brushes off a setback in his team's WSL title pursuit, but Arsenal could soon be breathing down their necks.

Read more »

Italian Referee Chief Suspends Himself Amid Sporting Fraud InvestigationGianluca Rocchi, Italy's head of referee assignments, and VAR supervisor Andrea Gervasoni have both suspended themselves following an investigation into alleged sporting fraud during the 2024-25 season. The investigation centers around claims of biased referee selection and VAR decisions potentially favoring Inter Milan.

Read more »

Man killed in knife fight between three men in hostel in BrightonA man was stabbed to death in a knife attack in Brighton.

Read more »

Nature recovery plan launched for ShropshireNearly 4,000 people shared their views on how to protect local wildlife and green spaces.

Read more »