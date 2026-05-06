Murder Trial Begins for Man Who Killed Partner and Blew Up North London Home

A 45-year-old man faces murder charges after the stabbing death of Annabel Rook and the subsequent explosion of their million-pound residence in Stoke Newington.

The court at Snaresbrook Crown Court has heard harrowing details regarding the death of Annabel Rook , a forty-six-year-old woman and the daughter of a former Old Bailey judge.

The defendant, forty-five-year-old Clifton George, stands accused of murdering his partner in a violent outburst that culminated in the destruction of their high-value home in Stoke Newington, North London. The events unfolded on the night of June 16 and into the early hours of June 17, when a dispute between the couple escalated into a fatal encounter.

Ms. Rook was a respected figure in her community, having co-founded a social enterprise known as MamaSuze, which provided essential art and drama support for refugee and migrant women. Her death has sent shockwaves through the community, particularly given the brutal nature of the attack and the subsequent attempt to incinerate the property. According to the prosecution led by Bill Emlyn Jones, the evening began with a heated argument that quickly turned physical.

It is alleged that George first punched and attempted to strangle Ms. Rook before retreating to the kitchen to arm himself with a knife. He then returned to the living room, where he stabbed the victim a great many times. The brutality did not end with the killing.

The defendant is accused of intentionally starting a fire and igniting a gas canister, which resulted in a massive explosion that caused severe structural damage to the one point four million pound house. Neighbors were jolted awake at approximately four forty-five in the morning by a thunderous boom, leading them to call emergency services. When police and firefighters arrived at five in the morning, they discovered George in the kitchen covered in blood.

He initially admitted to the killing, stating that his wife was dead because he had killed her. The legal proceedings have become a battle over the intent behind the killing. While Clifton George has admitted to the act of killing Annabel Rook and pleaded guilty to manslaughter, the prosecution has rejected this plea, insisting that the actions constitute murder.

The defense suggests a state of emotional collapse, with George claiming he lost control after discovering that Ms. Rook had lied to him. However, the prosecution points to the sequence of events as evidence of a calculated and vicious attack. The couple had been in a relationship since twenty-thirteen and shared two children, though they were never married. Evidence presented in court suggests that the relationship had become increasingly volatile, particularly in the months leading up to the tragedy.

It is believed that Ms. Rook had reached a breaking point and had demanded that George leave the premises. Further evidence to be presented during the trial includes digital communications and personal notes recovered from the smartphones of both parties. These records are expected to provide a contemporaneous account of the deteriorating dynamics of their domestic life and the emotional state of both individuals.

In the immediate aftermath of the explosion, George was found in the rear garden of the property, bleeding heavily and attempting to end his own life using a shard of broken glass. This dramatic scene added another layer of complexity to the emergency response. The jury must now determine whether the evidence supports a conviction for murder or if the defendant's claim of diminished responsibility or lack of intent for murder justifies a manslaughter conviction.

The trial continues as the court examines the life of Annabel Rook and the final, violent moments of her life





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