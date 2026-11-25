Liverpool Crown Court heard the disturbing details of George Gordon's trial for the murder of Delia McInerney, who was killed in 2023 and whose dismembered body was stored in a freezer along with her pets until 2026. Gordon claimed the act was a mercy killing driven by love, but prosecutors allege premeditated murder and theft.

A harrowing trial at Liverpool Crown Court has revealed the chilling details behind the murder of Delia McInerney, a 62-year-old artist, by her partner George Gordon, a 65-year-old convicted fraudster.

The proceedings, which have captured public attention due to the grotesque nature of the crime and the perpetrator's disturbing claims, centered on Gordon's assertion that he killed his soulmate out of a twisted sense of love and mercy. According to prosecutors, the incident occurred in April 2023, just as McInerney was preparing to embark on a new chapter of her life in Portugal.

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Premeditated Killing For Financial Gain

The court heard that Gordon allegedly struck McInerney over the head with a hammer, an act he later described as a necessary intervention to end her supposed suffering. This narrative stands in stark contrast to the evidence presented by the prosecution, which suggests that the killing was premeditated and motivated significantly by financial gain.

Following the death, Gordon allegedly stole thousands of pounds from McInerney's bank accounts, further complicating his claim that his actions were driven purely by affection rather than greed. The subsequent concealment of the victim's body has been described by investigators as a meticulous and macabre operation.

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Instead of honoring McInerney's wish to be buried under a tree in Scotland, as she had expressed during their time together on the Isle of Mull, Gordon disposed of her remains in a chest freezer at his flat in St Helens, Merseyside. The court was told that he had to dismember the body to fit it into the container, a process he described to police as a harrowing experience that he claimed he did not regret at the time.

Guinea Pigs Frozen With Victim

In a detail that has shocked the jury and the public alike, Gordon also placed the bodies of McInerney's five beloved guinea pigs, named Wogglet, Timmy, Freddie, Lilly, and Sammy, into the freezer alongside her. He claimed this was done because these pets were the things she loved most in the world.

Furthermore, he removed McInerney's heart, allegedly intending to transport it to Scotland to fulfill her final wish, although he kept it separate in a bag during the initial storage period. For nearly three years, Gordon maintained a complex web of deception to conceal the truth from McInerney's friends and family. He utilized her mobile phone to send messages that created the false impression that she was still alive, often claiming she was traveling in places such as Cornwall or Denmark.

This elaborate scheme only unraveled in January 2026 when a council official contacted benefits staff to raise concerns about McInerney's welfare, triggering a police investigation. Upon his arrest on January 8, 2026, Gordon initially denied any wrongdoing, but bodycam footage captured his eventual admission that McInerney was dead and her remains were in the freezer.

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Gordon Claims Mercy Killing Narrative

During police interviews, Gordon continued to spin his narrative of mercy, claiming that McInerney had died from an overdose and that he had killed her to end her agony, stating that she had held his hand and told him she loved him in her final moments. He described keeping a ritualistic vigil, lighting candles next to the freezer and attending mass for her, insisting that their souls remained together despite her physical death.

However, prosecutors argue that his actions were those of a manipulative fraudster who exploited his victim's trust for financial and emotional control, turning a relationship into a deadly crime. The case highlights the dark intersection of obsession, fraud, and violence, leaving McInerney's family to deal with the tragic loss of a vibrant woman who was looking forward to a new life abroad.