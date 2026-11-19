Convicted rapist-murderer Charles Stapleton seeks £100,000 in damages for burns received at HMP Frankland, sparking outrage and legal scrutiny over taxpayer liability.

Charles Stapleton, a 60-year-old convicted rapist and murderer serving a life sentence with a minimum term of 31 years, has filed a compensation claim requesting £100,000 from taxpayers. The claim stems from a violent incident in February 2024 at HMP Frankland in Durham, where Stapleton suffered severe burns after fellow inmate Carl Losh doused him with a mixture of boiling water and butter. Stapleton alleges that prison authorities failed to protect him despite prior warning signs, while the Ministry of Justice maintains the assault was unforeseeable.

Legal Costs and Compensation Claims

High Court judges have approved initial legal costs amounting to £96,419 for Stapleton's defense team and £84,120 for the Ministry of Justice, meaning taxpayers will cover the expense of the litigation regardless of the outcome. Stapleton's lawyers argue that the prison service was negligent because a guard allegedly observed Losh heating water and butter in a pan earlier but allowed him to continue. The attacker is seeking damages for physical injuries, including scarring to his face, neck, shoulder, chest, and hand, as well as compensation for what his legal team describes as social embarrassment.

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Details of the 2017 Atrocities

Stapleton was originally jailed in 2018 for the horrific rape and murder of 80-year-old Teresa Wishart in Kirkby, Merseyside. In October 2017, Stapleton, who suffered from severe drug addiction involving cocaine, heroin, crack cocaine, cannabis, and Spice, befriended the widow and performed odd jobs for her. On the night of October 18, a neighbor observed Stapleton climbing over a fence into Mrs. Wishart's garden at 10:30 pm and saw lights flickering in her home.

The following morning, Mrs. Wishart's youngest daughter, Julie, discovered her mother's body on the living room floor. Before his arrest, Stapleton visited a pawnbroker in Kirkby town centre and sold Mrs. Wishart's wedding ring, a second ring, a watch, and earrings for £110. Judge Clement Goldstone QC sentenced Stapleton to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 31 years, noting the stark contrast between the defendant's criminal history and the victim's respectable community standing.

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Prosecution and Defense Arguments

During the initial trial at Liverpool Crown Court, prosecution lawyer Nigel Power QC revealed that Stapleton had 108 previous convictions for burglary, dishonesty, and drug possession. Stapleton initially denied the crimes when arrested, telling officers to check his record, but eventually pleaded guilty to murder and burglary before admitting rape during the trial. His defense lawyer, Simon Christie, stated that Stapleton could not recall the specific motives for the crimes due to a potentially toxic combination of drugs he had ingested.

MoJ lawyers are fiercely contesting the current compensation claim, asserting that the assault by Carl Losh was unpredictable and that they could not have foreseen the specific method of attack. They deny any negligence in their duty of care, arguing that the prison service cannot be held liable for every unforeseeable act of violence between inmates. The case is scheduled to proceed to a two-day trial next summer, where a judge will determine if the prison authorities were legally responsible for preventing the incident.

Impact on Victim Family and Community

The original crimes devastated the Wishart family and the local community in Changford Road, where Mrs. Wishart had lived since 1967. Her eldest daughter, Lesley, described Stapleton as a monster who denied her mother a dignified death and prevented the family from saying goodbye. Mrs. Wishart was a devout churchgoer at St Mary's RC Church in Northwood, a volunteer cleaner, and a grandmother of 11 who dreamed of leaving her home to her children as a legacy.

One neighbor recalled Mrs. Wishart as being lovely and like the mother of the street, highlighting the profound loss felt by those who knew her. Stapleton's request for public funds to compensate him for injuries sustained while serving time for such brutal crimes has drawn intense scrutiny. The upcoming trial will examine whether specific failures in prison monitoring contributed to the severity of the burn injuries Stapleton sustained in the February 2024 attack.