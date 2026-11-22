NSW Supreme Court applies forfeiture rule to strip convicted killer David Andrew Mapp of inheritance from 82-year-old victim Colleen Wilson, passing assets to late brother's estate.

David Andrew Mapp has been permanently barred from inheriting any portion of his murdered mother's estate by the NSW Supreme Court. The ruling enforces the centuries-old forfeiture rule, which prevents individuals from profiting from their own criminal acts, specifically homicide.

Legal Bar on Criminal Profits

Justice François Kunc confirmed that David Andrew Mapp is ineligible to succeed to any assets under the will of his victim, Colleen Wilson. The legal mechanism, known as the forfeiture rule, operates automatically upon conviction for murder. This ensures that the perpetrator cannot claim financial benefit from the deceased.

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Mapp appeared via video link from prison during the proceedings. He did not contest the application, explicitly acknowledging his legal disqualification. The judge noted this acceptance as a factor, stating Mapp understood the consequences of his actions on his civil rights.

Violent Killing and Immediate Aftermath

The estate in question stems from the tragic death of 82-year-old Colleen Wilson. She was killed at her home in Tumbi Umbi on the NSW Central Coast in July 2022. The method of killing involved a heavy 15kg pot plant, according to trial evidence presented previously.

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Body-worn police footage revealed Mapp's initial defense to the jury. He claimed he threw the plant in self-defense after his mother allegedly threatened him with a kitchen knife. Their relationship had been strained by his long history of drug addiction and frequent financial disputes.

Contradicting his claims of innocence and distress, CCTV captured Mapp entering a pawn shop nearly eight hours before contacting Triple Zero. He sold Colleen Wilson's television and whipper snipper for $200. The court found this money was subsequently spent on heroin, not used for emergency care.

Criminal Conviction and Sentencing

Mapp was formally convicted of murder in May 2025. The sentencing included a 21-year jail term with a non-parole period of 15 years. The jury rejected his defense that severe anxiety and heroin withdrawals negated his intent to kill.

Emergency services found Colleen Wilson lying on the floor under a red blanket. Blood and soil surrounded her body. Mapp had taken ten Valium tablets immediately after the incident and falsely told operators he had been performing CPR all day.

Disposition of Assets to Brother's Estate

Colleen Wilson's 2016 will left the bulk of her estate to her two sons, David Andrew Mapp and Steven James Mapp. Steven predeceased his mother but survived her long enough for his share to vest. This means his entitlement became part of his own estate.

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Jennifer Toohey, the executor of Colleen Wilson's estate, brought the legal proceedings. She sought a declaration regarding the operation of the forfeiture rule. Jenny Mapp, administrator of the late Steven's estate, was the second defendant.

The court declared that the administrator of Steven's estate is entitled to the whole residuary estate. This includes all assets remaining after the payment of debts, expenses, and specific gifts. The inheritance bypasses David Andrew Mapp entirely.

Rejection of Father's Plea for Daughter

David Andrew Mapp had written to the court requesting that his forfeited share be passed to his daughter. Justice Kunc described this request as understandable and reasonable from a father's perspective. However, the court stated it had no legal power to alter the statutory outcome.

The judge emphasized that the forfeiture rule produces a strict legal result. No discretionary power exists to redirect the assets to a third party, even a direct descendant of the murderer. The assets now pass solely through the lineage of the deceased son.