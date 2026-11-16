MUSC Surgeon Charged With Assault Following Hospital Incident

Charles Alan Reitman faces second-degree assault charges after allegedly striking a female colleague at the Medical University of South Carolina hospital. He was released on bond and awaits court proceedings in February.

Charles Alan Reitman, a prominent 70-year-old orthopedic surgeon, was arrested and formally charged with second-degree assault and battery on September 3. The legal action stems from an incident that allegedly occurred on August 31 inside the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) hospital facilities. Police reports state that Reitman used an open right-hand strike to hit a female colleague on her buttocks while she was bending over and performing work duties. The arrest marks a significant downturn in the career of a senior medical professional who has held leadership positions within the institution for several years.

Details of the Alleged Physical Incident

According to the police affidavit, the victim suffered emotional distress and sustained minor physical injuries as a direct result of the encounter. Investigating officers confirmed that surveillance footage was available and successfully captured the specific moment of the alleged assault taking place within the hospital environment. The visual evidence played a critical role in the police decision to proceed with the arrest and subsequent charging of Reitman. The clear recording of the event inside the workplace provided concrete proof of the physical contact described by the victim.

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Legal Response and Defense Strategy

Reitman was released from custody shortly after his arrest on a $25,000 personal recognizance bond. His attorney, Joseph Cannarella, has publicly defended his client, describing Reitman as an exceptional doctor with a stellar and clean employment history. Cannarella stated that his client remains well-respected within the local community and the broader medical profession. The legal team announced their intention to vigorously fight the case, emphasizing that Reitman is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law or convicted of any lesser offense.

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Professional Standing at the University

Charles Alan Reitman has held a high-profile position within the academic medical center since being recruited in 2015. He currently serves as the vice chairman of the Department of Orthopedics and acts as the co-director of the MUSC Spine Center. His professional background includes starting his career as a physical therapist in California before attending Baylor University School of Medicine, where he graduated in 1995. Official profiles highlight his extensive experience in program development and mentoring within the medical field.

Institutional Statement and Next Steps

Meg Lewis, the director of public relations for MUSC, issued a statement confirming that Reitman is a practicing physician at the facility. She emphasized the institution's commitment to maintaining a safe and respectful workplace for all care team members. Lewis noted that the organization has clear policies and processes in place to address such concerns seriously and ensure the well-being of the staff. Following the initial charges, court records indicate that Reitman is scheduled to make his next appearance in court in February.