Muscle Loss, Grip Strength, and Walking Pace Linked to Higher Stroke Risk

New research published in Stroke, the peer-reviewed scientific journal of the American Stroke Association, found that muscle loss, a weaker grip, and a slower walking pace were associated with a higher risk of stroke in adults. People with low muscle strength had a 30% higher risk of any type of stroke, a 31% higher risk of an ischemic stroke, and a 41% higher risk of hemorrhagic stroke. Having lower grip strength was linked to a 7% higher chance of having a stroke, and slow walking pace was associated with a 64% increased risk of stroke compared to a brisk pace.

American Heart AssociationMay 7 2026 Muscle loss, a weaker grip and a slower walking pace were associated with a higher risk of stroke in adults, according to new research published today in Stroke, the peer-reviewed scientific journal of the American Stroke Association, a division of the American Heart Association.

In the study, people with low muscle strength had a 30% higher risk of any type of stroke; a 31% higher risk of an ischemic stroke; and a 41% higher risk of hemorrhagic stroke. Having lower grip strength was linked to a 7% higher chance of having a stroke. Slow walking pace was associated with a 64% increased risk of stroke compared to a brisk pace.

In clinical practice, we often see that patients with lower levels of physical function tend to have worse overall health outcomes. However, these physical function indicators are currently not routinely incorporated into stroke risk assessment





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Stroke Risk Muscle Loss Grip Strength Walking Pace Physical Function UK Biobank Genetic Analysis Forward-Looking Design Stroke Risk Assessment

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