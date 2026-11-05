Musée d'Orsay Chairs Reproduced by Pierre Yovanovitch

Pierre Yovanovitch collaborates with Musée d'Orsay to reproduce four iconic 1900s chairs. Limited runs of 100 start at €4,800, bringing historic design into private homes for the museum's 40th anniversary.

The Musée d'Orsay, celebrated primarily for its Impressionist masterpieces, is making its historic furniture collection accessible to private collectors through a unique collaboration with interior architect Pierre Yovanovitch. To mark the museum's 40th anniversary, four iconic chairs designed between 1902 and 1908 will be reproduced in limited runs of 100 units each. This initiative aims to remove these significant pieces of European design history from their museum context and place them into modern interiors, highlighting the institution's underappreciated design heritage spanning 1848 to 1914.

Historic Design Evolution Captured

The selected furniture pieces represent a critical transitional period in design history, as Art Nouveau began to evolve into more geometric and modern forms over a span of just six years. The reproduction project features designs by Richard Riemerschmid from 1902, Koloman Moser from 1903, Josef Hoffmann from 1905, and Eliel Saarinen from 1907-08. Each chair has been reproduced identically to the originals using high-resolution 3D scans, ensuring that the precise aesthetic line intended by the architects is preserved. Yovanovitch noted that the selection avoids being too minimal or too ornamental, capturing a specific balance that defines this era of creative output.

Also read Adam Wharton has three big problems at Crystal Palace

Ecart and Museum Collaboration Details

This project is the result of an unprecedented partnership between the Musée d'Orsay and Ecart, the French edition and design house founded by Andrée Putman in 1978 and acquired by Yovanovitch in 2024. Guillaume Roux of the museum emphasized the excitement of allowing these pieces to leave their traditional setting. Cédric Morisset, CEO of Ecart, highlighted the technical significance of the reproductions, noting that they demonstrate the evolution of techniques when designers began utilizing more mechanical methods. For instance, the bending of wood, particularly for the complex shapes required by these designs, remained a difficult manufacturing challenge even during the initial creation period and continues to be difficult today.

Manufacturing and Craftsmanship Methods

The reproduction process involved specialized manufacturing partnerships to ensure historical accuracy and structural integrity. The Saarinen chair was crafted by Yovanovitch's French cabinetmaking and upholstery manufacturer, which he acquired alongside Ecart. In contrast, the Josef Hoffmann piece, characterized by its shaped back rail and decorative perforated back panel, was outsourced to a specialist Italian manufacturer. This division of labor allowed for the application of specific regional expertise in cabinetmaking and upholstery, ensuring that the final products meet the high standards expected by both the museum and the design firm.

Advertisement

Pierre Yovanovitch Design Philosophy

Pierre Yovanovitch, who first approached the museum to gain access to Moser's 1903 design, has a long history in fashion and interior design. He spent eight years at Pierre Cardin before establishing his interiors firm in 2001. Yovanovitch is known for his sculptural armchairs, such as the Mama Bear and Papa Bear designs, which feature playful forms and soft, nubby fabrics. He views the reproduction of these historic chairs as a way to bring their work to a wider audience. He expressed particular admiration for Moser's high-backed wooden seat woven with a chequerboard-style raffia pattern, stating that its visual language is so timeless it could be placed in any of his current projects today.

Andrée Putman and Design Legacy

Through Ecart, Yovanovitch continues to nurture the vision of Andrée Putman, who focused on earlier and often forgotten pieces of furniture when minimalism and the Memphis movement were dominating the design scene in the 1970s. Putman was instrumental in promoting designers such as Eileen Gray, Jean-Michel Frank, and Robert Mallet-Stevens, many of whom are now considered household names. Morisset noted that Putman was ahead of her time, as very few people were interested in Art Deco during that period. By highlighting these names and reproducing their work, the collaboration seeks to correct historical oversights and celebrate the rich design heritage housed within the Musée d'Orsay's north-east corner.

The reproductions are priced starting at €4,800 per chair. This initiative not only offers collectors a chance to own a piece of design history but also serves as an educational tool, drawing attention to the diverse creative output of the second half of the 19th century and early 20th century. As Yovanovitch noted, most visitors do not go to the Musée d'Orsay specifically for its furniture, making this project a significant opportunity to showcase the institution's leading design collection to a global audience.