Museum of London Accused of Plagiarizing Manchester Designers' Pigeon Logo

A Manchester-based design duo claims the Museum of London copied their 'pigeon and poo' logo, sparking a legal dispute over intellectual property rights and creative attribution.

The Museum of London has sparked controversy after being accused of copying a logo design from a Manchester-based husband-and-wife design team. Michael Wild and Rebecca May, founders of May Wild Studio, claim the museum’s new ‘pigeon and poo’ logo bears a striking resemblance to their ‘coo bird’ and ‘golden coo pu’ design, which they first created in 2012 and launched at the London Design Festival in 2018.

The museum, however, insists the design was developed independently by Uncommon, a global creative agency with offices in New York, London, and Stockholm. The couple, who have been negotiating with museum officials for over a year, are now considering legal action after discussions broke down. Rebecca May described the situation as a 'David versus Goliath' battle, emphasizing that their design was inspired by Manchester and reflects their core values of storytelling and authenticity.

The couple’s design features a white ceramic pigeon next to a golden splat of bird droppings, symbolizing the duality of urban life—gritty yet glamorous. They argue that their work has been publicly available since 2018, widely shared on social media, and exhibited in Manchester, making the museum’s claim of independent creation questionable. The museum’s director, Sharon Ament, defended the new logo, stating that it represents London’s historic dualities of grit and glitter.

However, the couple was alerted to the similarities by other designers and curators who assumed they were behind the rebrand. Messages on the museum’s Facebook page accused the institution of plagiarism, with one user noting that even the texture of the poo splat matched May Wild’s original design. Despite private attempts to resolve the issue, the museum and Uncommon have refused to acknowledge any wrongdoing, prompting May Wild to seek legal advice.

Anti Copying in Design (ACID), a UK-based organization that campaigns against design plagiarism, has supported the couple, but negotiations have stalled. Dids MacDonald, co-founder of ACID, confirmed that May Wild is exploring legal options after months of unsuccessful discussions. The couple’s frustration stems not from financial concerns but from the lack of recognition for their creative work. They hope to encourage better practices in the design industry by advocating for proper attribution and visibility for independent creators.

The irony of the situation is not lost on them—the London Museum’s logo, which they believe was inspired by their Manchester-based design, now represents a city far removed from their original vision





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Museum Of London Logo Plagiarism Design Dispute Intellectual Property Creative Attribution

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