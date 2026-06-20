Music Producer Tay Keith Dies at 29; Drake and Industry Mourn Loss

Tay Keith, the Grammy-nominated producer behind hits like Travis Scott's Sicko Mode and Drake's Nonstop, died unexpectedly at age 29. Drake led tributes, expressing deep gratitude. The cause of death is pending autopsy as police see no foul play. A look at his skyrocketing career from YouTube prodigy to defining modern hip-hop beats.

The music industry is mourning the unexpected loss of Tay Keith, the acclaimed producer behind numerous hit songs, who was found deceased in his Nashville apartment on Thursday at the age of 29.

His birth name was Brytavious Lakeith Chambers. A wellness check conducted by authorities led to the discovery, and while the Metro Nashville Police have indicated that foul play is not suspected, the official cause of death remains pending an autopsy. The news sent shockwaves through the entertainment world, prompting an outpouring of grief from the many artists he collaborated with. Among the first and most prominent to react was Drake, a long-time collaborator and friend.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Drake expressed his profound sorrow and gratitude, writing, Endless and eternal gratitude for your spirit and your contributions to this thing that we all love so much… You will be deeply missed. He accompanied the heartfelt message with a portrait honoring the late producer. This tribute underscored the deep professional and personal impact Chambers had on his peers.

Chambers, a native of Memphis, Tennessee, began his journey in music production at the remarkably young age of 14, initially sharing his original beats and remixes on YouTube. His career breakthrough arrived in 2018, a watershed year that saw him produce several viral hits. The track Rover for his friend BlocBoy JB became a massive internet sensation, and his production on BlocBoy JB's Shoot and Look Alive, which featured Drake, further cemented his rising status.

These early successes were a direct catalyst for his future work with A-list artists. The defining moment of his career, however, was his co-production on Travis Scott's 2018 smash hit Sicko Mode featuring Drake. The song, from Scott's Astroworld album, soared to number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned Chambers a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Song.

Its unprecedented chart run-spending over 32 weeks in the top 10-made it only the sixth song in history to achieve such a feat at the time. His work on the track was credited alongside a team of producers including Rogét Chahayed, Hit-Boy, OZ, Cubeatz, and Mike Dean.

Chambers's distinctive production style, often marked by aggressive 808s and intricate hi-hats, became instantly recognizable, in part due to his signature producer tags, most famously the explicit shout, Tay Keith, f**k these n****s up!. Following the massive success of Sicko Mode, Chambers's demand skyrocketed. He produced key records for a vast array of top-tier artists across the hip-hop and pop landscape. This included Eminem's diss track Not Alike aimed at Machine Gun Kelly, which showcased his versatility.

He maintained a prolific partnership with Drake, producing chart-topping tracks like the fan-favorite Nonstop and, more recently, the 2024 hit Rich Flex from Drake and 21 Savage's album. That latter track secured Chambers his second Grammy nomination for Best Rap Song, highlighting his sustained relevance and talent.

His extensive portfolio also features contributions to projects by Beyoncé, where he produced the bonus track Before I Let Go on her 2019 Homecoming live album, as well as multiple tracks for Chris Brown's 2024 album, which he co-produced alongside Metro Boomin and RoccStar. Other notable collaborators include Doja Cat, Sexyy Red, Jack Harlow, Gunna, and Lil Baby. The sudden and tragic death of Tay Keith at just 29 years old has left a void in the production world.

Colleagues and fans are remembering a young talent who possessed an extraordinary gift for creating the sonic backdrops to modern rap's biggest moments. From his humble beginnings uploading beats online to crafting multi-platinum, genre-defining anthems, his influence on the sound of the late 2010s and early 2020s is undeniable. Investigations into the circumstances of his passing continue, but the music community's focus remains on celebrating his life and monumental contributions to the art form he loved





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