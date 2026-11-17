Music teacher Naomi Tekea Craig sentenced to eight-and-a-half years for grooming and abusing a 12-year-old student, resulting in a child.

Music teacher Naomi Tekea Craig, aged 34, has been imprisoned for eight and a half years after admitting to sexually abusing a Year 7 student. The offending occurred while Craig was married and later resulted in her giving birth to the victim's child. She pleaded guilty in January to multiple child sex offences that spanned approximately 14 months.

Violating Trust as Year 7 Music Teacher

On Tuesday, Judge John Prior described the crimes as a gross breach of trust committed by a person in a position of authority. The court heard that the victim was just 12 years old when the abuse began. Craig used her role supervising a band formed by classmates in 2024 to build a close friendship with the victim's mother.

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This manipulation allowed Craig to gain unsupervised access to the boy. She waited until the mother felt comfortable leaving the teacher alone with her son at their family home. Once alone, Craig raped and sexually assaulted the boy multiple times between August and October 2024. She would sometimes have sleepovers at the home during this period.

Grooming Tactics and Sexual Exploitation

Craig employed calculated methods to control the victim. She manipulated the boy into communicating online by giving him presents and threatening to take them away if he did not respond. She monitored his social media activity to check if he was talking to other girls.

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The court was told that Craig sent the victim nude and sexual photographs. Judge John Prior stated that Craig was in love with the boy and raped him for her own sexual gratification. The offending involved a systematic pattern of grooming and exploitation over the 14-month period.

Sentencing and Legal Consequences

Craig cried as Judge Prior delivered the sentence of eight and a half years in prison. Despite the severity of the crimes, she will be eligible for parole after serving a portion of her sentence. The judgment highlights the predatory nature of her actions and the vulnerability of the young student.

The case underscores the importance of safeguarding protocols in educational settings. Craig's ability to manipulate the victim's family highlights the risks associated with unsupervised access to minors. The legal system has responded with a significant custodial sentence to reflect the gravity of the offences.

Impact on Victim and Community

The abuse had a profound impact on the 12-year-old victim and his family. The betrayal by a trusted teacher and band supervisor caused significant psychological harm. The court proceedings revealed the depth of the manipulation and the violation of parental trust.

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This sentencing serves as a warning to educators about the legal and moral responsibilities they hold. The case will likely influence future policies regarding teacher-student interactions and supervision. The community reacts with concern over the safety of children in educational environments.