Musician D4vd Arrested and Home Raided in Connection with Teen Girl's Murder

Rapper D4vd, real name David Anthony Burke, was arrested at his Hollywood Hills mansion on suspicion of murdering 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez. Her dismembered body was discovered in a Tesla registered to the musician.

Law enforcement officers executed a raid on the Hollywood Hills residence of musician D4vd , real name David Anthony Burke , following his arrest on suspicion of the murder of a 14-year-old girl. Burke, aged 21, was apprehended on Thursday afternoon at his mansion, with footage captured by TMZ showing heavily armed officers in tactical gear entering the property.

The operation involved units from the Robbery Homicide, Gang and Narcotics, and K9 divisions. Officers were heard issuing warnings to anyone attempting to resist or flee as they breached the premises, with the front gate appearing to be forced open. Burke was subsequently handcuffed and transported to the LA County Jail.

The arrest is linked to the 2025 killing of Celeste Rivas Hernandez. Her dismembered remains were discovered inside a Tesla vehicle registered to Burke. The musician's legal team has asserted his innocence, pointing out the absence of a grand jury indictment or a filed criminal complaint. Burke is currently being held without bail.

Rivas Hernandez, originally from Lake Elsinore, California, was reported missing by her family in 2024 when she was 13 years old. Authorities state she was 14 at the time of her death. Her body was found in September 2025, a day after what would have been her 15th birthday. The discovery followed the impoundment of a 2023 Tesla Model Y, registered to Burke's Texas address.

The vehicle had been left on a public street for over 72 hours, appearing abandoned. Tow yard employees alerted police after detecting a foul odor emanating from the car. Court documents detail the disturbing findings within the Tesla: a cadaver bag infested with insects and emitting a strong scent of decomposition. Investigators observed a decomposed head and torso upon partially unzipping the bag. Further examination by the LA medical examiner's office revealed that the victim's arms and legs had been severed. A second bag contained additional dismembered body parts. The official cause of death has not yet been publicly disclosed.

The coroner determined that Rivas Hernandez had been deceased in the vehicle for a significant duration prior to its discovery. She was found wearing black leggings, a tube top, a yellow metal chain bracelet, and stud earrings. Neighbors reported observing the Tesla being moved multiple times over the preceding three months before it was ultimately left on Bluebird Avenue in the Hollywood Hills.

The case is slated to be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office on Monday. The DA's office has acknowledged the arrest and confirmed that its Major Crimes Division will review the evidence to ascertain sufficient grounds for filing charges.

A grand jury investigation into Burke commenced in mid-November, involving prosecutors presenting evidence and calling witnesses, including his managers and a friend, Neo Langston. In September of the previous year, LAPD secured a warrant to search the Hollywood Hills home Burke had been renting for $20,000 per month, seizing a computer. Burke vacated the property shortly after the raid, breaking his lease.

Friends of Burke have indicated to TMZ that he and Rivas Hernandez were frequently seen together and expressed their belief that the two were romantically involved. Some individuals who socialized with the alleged couple reportedly felt that Rivas Hernandez appeared older than her actual age





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