Musician D4vd Arrested in Hollywood Hills Mansion Raid Amidst Suspicion of Murder

Rapper D4vd, legally known as David Anthony Burke, was apprehended at his Hollywood Hills residence after a SWAT-style raid. The arrest is connected to the murder of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, whose dismembered body was found in a Tesla registered to the musician. Burke denies the allegations.

Law enforcement executed a raid on the Hollywood Hills residence of musician D4vd , whose legal name is David Anthony Burke , following his arrest on suspicion of the murder of a 14-year-old girl. Tactical units from the Los Angeles Police Department, equipped with rifles and tactical gear, descended upon the 21-year-old artist's opulent mansion on Thursday afternoon.

Officers from the Robbery Homicide, Gang and Narcotics, and K9 divisions breached the property, reportedly forcing the front gate open with a battering ram. Witness footage captured an officer issuing a stern warning, stating, "If you try to run or try to resist, you will get hit... and you will get hurt," as the team entered the premises. Burke was apprehended at the scene around 4:30 PM, taken into custody, handcuffed, and transported to the LA County Jail. The arrest is linked to the 2025 death of Celeste Rivas Hernandez, whose dismembered remains were discovered inside a Tesla registered to Burke. The musician vehemently denies all allegations, with his legal representatives emphasizing that no grand jury indictment or criminal complaint has been filed. Burke is currently being held without bail. Celeste Rivas Hernandez, a resident of Lake Elsinore, California, was reported missing by her family in 2024 when she was 13 years old. Investigators indicate she was 14 at the time of her death. Her body was found in September 2025, the day after she would have celebrated her 15th birthday. The grim discovery was made after a 2023 Tesla Model Y, registered to Burke's Texas address, was impounded. The vehicle had been parked on a public street for over 72 hours and appeared abandoned, according to the LAPD. Employees at the Hollywood Tow yard alerted authorities after detecting a strong odor emanating from the car. A subsequent search of the Tesla, as detailed in court documents, revealed a cadaver bag covered in insects and emitting a severe stench of decomposition. Detectives reportedly partially unzipped the bag, observing a decomposed head and torso. Investigators from the LA medical examiner's office later removed the bag and confirmed that the arms and legs had been severed from the body, with additional dismembered body parts found in a second black bag beneath the first. The official cause of death has not yet been publicly disclosed. The coroner's office determined that Rivas Hernandez had been deceased within the vehicle for a significant duration prior to its discovery. She was identified by her attire: black leggings, a tube top, a yellow metal chain bracelet, and stud earrings. Neighbors noted that the Tesla had been moved multiple times over the preceding three months before being left on Bluebird Avenue in the Hollywood Hills. The Los Angeles County District Attorney's office confirmed awareness of the arrest and stated that its Major Crimes Division will review the case to ascertain if sufficient evidence exists to file charges. The grand jury investigation into Burke commenced in mid-November, involving prosecutors presenting evidence and calling witnesses, including his managers and a friend, Neo Langston. In September of the previous year, the LAPD secured a warrant to search the $20,000-a-month Hollywood Hills residence Burke was renting. Officers confiscated a computer from the property, and Burke subsequently broke his lease and vacated the home shortly thereafter. Friends of Burke have reportedly informed TMZ that he and Rivas Hernandez were frequently seen together and were believed by some to be in a romantic relationship, with insiders suggesting that Rivas Hernandez was perceived as being significantly older than her actual age





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

D4vd David Anthony Burke Celeste Rivas Hernandez Murder Investigation LAPD Raid

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kelsey Grammer Embraces Fatherhood Again, Spotted with Newborn Son in Beverly HillsActor Kelsey Grammer, 71, and his wife Kayte Walsh, 47, were photographed with their newborn son Christopher, marking the star's eighth child and a joyous new chapter.

Read more »

Rapper D4vd Arrested in Connection with Teenager's MurderLos Angeles police have arrested 21-year-old musician David Burke, known as D4vd, in connection with the murder of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas. Rivas's dismembered remains were discovered in a Tesla registered to the artist.

Read more »

Singer D4vd Arrested for Murder of 14-Year-Old Celeste RivasLos Angeles police have arrested 21-year-old singer David Burke, professionally known as D4vd, in connection with the murder of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas. Rivas's dismembered remains were discovered in the trunk of a Tesla registered to the singer. Burke's legal team maintains his innocence, stating he is being held only on suspicion.

Read more »

D4vd arrested on suspicion of murder of teenage girl found dead in his TeslaSinger D4vd has been arrested on suspicion of killing Celeste Rivas Hernandez, who went missing last year.

Read more »

Singer D4vd Arrested for Murder of 14-Year-Old Celeste RivasLos Angeles police have arrested 21-year-old singer D4vd, real name David Burke, in connection with the murder of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas. Rivas's dismembered remains were discovered in the trunk of a Tesla registered to Burke's address. The investigation points to a possible romantic relationship between the two, with D4vd's song lyrics also drawing scrutiny.

Read more »

Singer D4vd Arrested in Connection with Teenager's MurderLos Angeles police have arrested singer D4vd, whose real name is David Burke, in connection with the murder of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas. Rivas's dismembered remains were discovered in the trunk of a Tesla reportedly registered to Burke's address. The investigation is ongoing, with Burke's legal team asserting his innocence.

Read more »