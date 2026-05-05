Musician Killed by Driver High on Nitrous Oxide

A 27-year-old woman has been convicted of causing death by dangerous driving after fatally striking a cyclist while under the influence of nitrous oxide. The victim, a 27-year-old musician, died two days after the collision, which occurred while he was on a phone call with his parents. The driver initially denied the charges but later pleaded guilty.

A young musician tragically lost his life after being struck by a speeding car driven by a woman under the influence of nitrous oxide , commonly known as 'hippy crack'.

Tiffany Treanor-Johnson, 27, was driving an Audi at 53mph in a 20mph zone when she collided with Harry Webb, 27, who was cycling on Kenworthy Road in Hackney, London, in September 2023. The impact caused Harry to suffer a traumatic brain injury, and despite being rushed to hospital, he succumbed to his injuries two days later.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are particularly harrowing, as Harry was engaged in a phone call with his parents, Mike and Pat Webb, expressing his gratitude for their assistance with a recent house move across London. His parents listened in horror as the crash unfolded, a stranger eventually informing them of the devastating news. Treanor-Johnson, who initially pleaded not guilty, changed her plea to guilty on the day of the trial, admitting to causing death by dangerous driving.

The case highlights the dangers of driving under the influence and the devastating consequences that can result. The immediate aftermath of the collision was marked by chaos and distress. A witness to the crash attempted to prevent Treanor-Johnson from leaving the scene, but was unsuccessful. Harry’s parents, already emotionally vulnerable from hearing the impact over the phone, were left to grapple with the agonizing uncertainty of their son’s condition.

Mike Webb recounted the harrowing experience of being told by a passerby that Harry was wearing a helmet, a small comfort amidst the unfolding tragedy. The arrival of sirens and the subsequent news that Harry was being transported to the hospital initially led them to believe his injuries were less severe, preparing to pack a bag for a potential broken leg.

However, a phone call from a surgeon shattered their hopes, revealing the extent of Harry’s brain trauma and the grim prognosis. Harry spent his final two days surrounded by his family and close friends, his last words to his parents being a simple expression of thanks for their support. The location of the crash, Kenworthy Road, has a history of traffic incidents, with local campaigns advocating for improved safety measures for the past 15 years.

The lack of remorse displayed by Treanor-Johnson has further compounded the grief of the Webb family. Both Mike and Pat Webb expressed their shock and disappointment at the absence of any apology or acknowledgement of responsibility from the driver or her family. They felt that the focus had been entirely on Treanor-Johnson’s personal struggles, rather than the devastating loss they had suffered. The case also raises questions about the legal status of nitrous oxide at the time of the incident.

While it was not illegal to possess the drug in the UK in September 2023, it was reclassified as a Class C substance in November of the same year. Judge Rosa Dean, recognizing the severity of the offense and the defendant’s apparent attempt to evade responsibility, remanded Treanor-Johnson in custody and adjourned sentencing until July, warning her that she faced a substantial prison sentence.

The tragic death of Harry Webb serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of reckless driving and the profound impact it can have on individuals, families, and communities. He was a promising music producer, studying at the London College of Contemporary Music, and was on his way to London Fields Lido for a swim when his life was cut short





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Hit And Run Dangerous Driving Nitrous Oxide Fatal Collision Cyclist Sentence

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